NEWS
Navy Appoints Prof Omaji As Substantive VC Admiralty University
Following the approval by Governing Council of the Admiralty University of Nigeria (ADUN), the Nigerian Navy yesterday presented appointment letter to Professor Paul Omojo Omaji as substantive pioneer Vice Chancellor(VC) of the institution.
In his address at the ceremony held at the Naval Headquarters, the Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas charged the VC to position the university into a world class institution of higher learning reputable for uninterruptable quality education, research, academic excellence and discipline.
He explained that Prof Omaji emerged through a very stringent process undertaken by KPMG Nigeria following carefully defined criteria, covering personal qualities and experiences, leadership traits,academic qualifications and competence amongst others.
Vice Admiral Ibas noted that though basic infrastructure and human resources have been provided, the VC must be resourceful in mobilising necessary support to drive an innovative and creative process that will transform the University holistically in order to achieve its vision.
“The future of the University therefore, depends largely on how well you will administer and resource the institution for effectiveness and productivity as the administrative and academic head.
“You will also be expected to ensure cohesion and discipline among both staff and students while maintaining zero tolerance for immorality, indiscipline, drug abuse,cultism,activism,fraternisation and others,” he said
Going further,the Naval Chief charged the VC to ensure that integrity, competence, transparency, good order,fairness, justice, academic excellence, good ethics and other virtues are upheld.
In his acceptance speech, the Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Omaji thanked the Chief of Naval Staff and other founders of the university for the rare privilege given to him lead the institution.
Prof Omaji pledged to discharge his duties in line with the vision of the proprietors and the business ideology of ADUN
