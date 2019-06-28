BUSINESS
NSE Maintains Positive Posture On Low Price Attraction, Quarter End Activities
Trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed northward on Friday, amid quarter end window dressing and low price attraction.
Recall that the All-Share Index inched 217.52 points or 0.73 per cent to close at 29,966.87 against 29,749.35 achieved on Thursday.
In the same vein, the market capitalisation which opened at N13.109 trillion rose by N96 billion or 0.73 per cent to close at N13.205 trillion.
Mr Ambrose Omordion, the Chief Operating Officer, InvestData Ltd., attributed the development to quarter end window dressing embarked on by some institutional and portfolio investors.
Omordion said that low price attraction contributed to the reversal being witnessed on the nation’s bourse, with most equities trading below their intrinsic value.
A breakdown of the price movement shows that Nigerian Breweries led the gainers’ table, gaining N5.50 kobo to close at N63 per share.
Guaranty Trust Bank followed with a gain of N2.10 to close at N32.90, while Julius Berger appreciated by N1 to close at N21.90 per share.
Unilever garnered 95k to close at N33, while Stanbic IBTC increased by 75k to close at N40.25 per share.
Conversely, Nestle topped the laggards’ table with a loss of N10 to close at N184 per share.
Dangote Cement trailed with a loss of N1 to close at N184, while Forte Oil lost 60k to close at N26.80 per share.
Access Bank dropped by 20k to close at N6.50, while Union Bank of Nigeria lost 15k to close at N6.85 per share.
In all, investors traded 248.36 million shares worth N5.403 billion in 3184 deals.
This was in contrast with 301.18 million shares valued at N5.03 billion traded in 4187 deals on Thursday.
Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 83.56 million shares worth N2.60 billion.
Ecobank Transnational followed with an account of 25.06 million shares valued at N269.74 million, while Zenith Bank traded 18.25 million shares worth N362.22 million.
Lafarge Africa accounted for 16.21 million shares valued at N195.15 million. (NAN)
MOST READ
Recruitment: FCT Police Display Names Of Candidates At Area Councils
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Friday said it had displayed names of shortlisted candidates...
Oyo Gov Appoints Adeosun As SSG
Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has appointed Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). Adeosun...
4,000 Schools Close As France Records 44.3 Degree Heat
Thousands of schools have been closed and sporting events cancelled on Friday as France records its highest-ever temperature, 44.3 degrees...
Namibia Records Surplus In Current Account -BON
Namibia’s current account recorded a surplus of 1.1 billion Namibian dollars ($77.8 million) during the first quarter of 2019, the...
Court Remands Man Over Canadian Visa Fraud In Osun
An Osun State Magistrates’ court sitting in Modakeke on Friday remanded one Solaja Wasiu, 40, in prison custody over alleged...
Ex-President Jonathan Hails Late Helen Okoye
Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday hailed late Evangelist Helen Okoye for a life well spent. Jonathan who spoke at...
6 Internet Fraudsters Bag 3 Months Jail Term Each
Six people have been jailed over internet fraud in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
The President’s Men: Those Who Do The Legwork In Aso Rock
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
S’Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Unseat Only Northern Female Senator
- Others19 hours ago
TETFUND PICS
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
FG, States, LGs Share N679.699bn For June
- NEWS15 hours ago
Why State Govs, god-fathers Have Problems Over Second Term Ticket – Jonathan
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
APC Govs’ Forum Storms Kogi, Drums Support For Bello’s Reelection
- FEATURES19 hours ago
Almajiri Abrogation: As Northern Clerics, Elite, Other Stakeholders Differ
- OPINION14 hours ago
Oshiomhole And The Distraction In Bauchi State