NUJ NEC Meeting Kicks-off In Umuahia

The National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) kicked-off Friday at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

Declaring the two-day meeting open, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu stressed that the NUJ must be in the lead to finding lasting solutions to the different challenges facing the nation.

Represented by his Deputy Governor, Sir Udeh Oko Chukwu, he said, ” If there is a time the country needs you most, it is now to treat those issues that concern us as a people.

He lauded the NUJ for being in the forefront of the struggle that gave birth to the present democratic dispensation in the country and the success of the 2019 general election in the state.

Ikpeazu, who assured of the readiness of the administration to continue to partner with the state council of the NUJ, commended the NEC for choosing Umuahia as the venue for the meeting.

At the occasion, the state commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief John Okiyi Kalu said the government had committed N10m to the ongoing construction of the council’s secretariat.

“We appreciate the NUJ for looking our way for the choice of its national president. We have confidence in him. We believe he will do the needful to set the NUJ on the right path,” he noted.

In his remarks, the chairman of the ocassion and former commissioner of the ministry, Pastor Ralph Egbu stressed that the country must decide its future through constructive dialogue.

“Time has come to clearly define the type of Nigeria we want in order to make progress and journalists should be in the lead of the important agenda,” said the veteran journalist.

Similarly, the national president of the NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, tasked the Federal Government to tackle the rising insecurity in the country, saying the menace has taken so much toll in both lives and property.

The Abia state-born journalist called on media owners and employers to make the security and welfare of their staff a priority in view of the challenges the journalists face while discharging their duties.

In his address of welcome, the council chairman, Comrade John Emejor regretted that it is the only one in the country without a permanent secretariat, adding that over the years it had been operating from a rented apartment.

“The choice of Abia as a preferred destination to hold this National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of our union, perhaps, is on account of our growing profile among the comity of the state councils,” he added.

Other dignitaries at the occasion were former national president of the NUJ, Comrade Bonnie Iwuoha, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Sir Chris Ezem, and former vice president, Zone C of the NUJ, Sir Ambrose Nwachukwu among others.