NEWS
PMB Condemns Coup Attempt In Ethiopia
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned last Saturday coup attempt in the Amhara Region and the tragic events in the capital of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.
In his capacity as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of heads of state and government, Buhari sent condolences to the families of the victims of the coup attempt and to the people and government of Ethiopia.
He stressed the need for adherence to relevant African Union (AU) instruments, principally the Constitutive Act of the continental body and the Lomé Declaration on the Unconstitutional Change of Government.
In a statement issued by the presidency yesterday Buhari said: “We are committed to the ideals of the African Union on Democracy, Elections and Good Governance adopted at the Eighth Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 2007.
“We urge all concerned to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any action that could undermine the peace, unity and stability of Ethiopia.
“At this trying period, we also convey our full solidarity to the people and government of Ethiopia.
“We finally reiterate our respect for the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Ethiopia,” Buhari said.
