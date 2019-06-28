Connect with us
SING Foundation Seeks Partnership With LEADERSHIP

Published

1 min ago

on

A non-governmental organisation, SING Foundation has sought the partnership of LEADERSHIP on the development of the Niger Delta region.

The foundation’s finance and control manager, Muhammed Basah, sought the collaboration when he visited LEADERSHIP’s corporate headquarters yesterday in Abuja, saying the partnership was to tackle the complex nature of challenges in the region.

Basah pointed out the Niger Delta region has been plagued by long years of neglect despite the fact it provides the major resources that sustain the country, adding the foundation which is working to address issues of youth restiveness, environmental degradation, unemployment, gender inequities, impassive governance among others came into operation in 2008.

“We requested for this relationship because we believe with a platform like LEADERSHIP, we can apply what we do further and achieve this mission,” he said.

Responding, the group’s executive director, special duties, Mr Christian Ochiama said the company was interested in restoring peace in the region and Nigeria in general, highlighting it was what the company had been doing over the years, adding the company will in all ramifications continue to work to restore the nation’s glory.

 

