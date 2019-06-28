NEWS
SING Foundation Seeks Partnership With LEADERSHIP
A non-governmental organisation, SING Foundation has sought the partnership of LEADERSHIP on the development of the Niger Delta region.
The foundation’s finance and control manager, Muhammed Basah, sought the collaboration when he visited LEADERSHIP’s corporate headquarters yesterday in Abuja, saying the partnership was to tackle the complex nature of challenges in the region.
Basah pointed out the Niger Delta region has been plagued by long years of neglect despite the fact it provides the major resources that sustain the country, adding the foundation which is working to address issues of youth restiveness, environmental degradation, unemployment, gender inequities, impassive governance among others came into operation in 2008.
“We requested for this relationship because we believe with a platform like LEADERSHIP, we can apply what we do further and achieve this mission,” he said.
Responding, the group’s executive director, special duties, Mr Christian Ochiama said the company was interested in restoring peace in the region and Nigeria in general, highlighting it was what the company had been doing over the years, adding the company will in all ramifications continue to work to restore the nation’s glory.
MOST READ
SING Foundation Seeks Partnership With LEADERSHIP
A non-governmental organisation, SING Foundation has sought the partnership of LEADERSHIP on the development of the Niger Delta region. The...
FG Applauds Huawei On ICT Training For Civil Servants
The federal government in collaboration with leading global ICT firm, Huawei Technologies, closed out the training for 1000 civil servants...
Campaign Funding: Atiku, INEC Shun Court Hearing
Justice Ahmed Mohammed of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned hearing of a suit challenging the campaign...
We’re Tackling Banditry, Kidnapping With Superior Firepower – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that even though Nigeria’s security challenges are daunting, they are surmountable. He expressed optimism that...
PMB Receives AfCFTA Report As Panel Recommends Approval
There are strong indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may sign the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) agreement next week...
The President’s Men: Those Who Do The Legwork In Aso Rock
In this report, BODE GBADEBO takes a look at the president’s aides who get things done around the Villa. Most...
Nigeria Not Persecuting Christians, FG Tells British Parliamentary Group Communities Of Ondo
The federal government has repudiated claims by a group styling itself as Northern Christian Elders Forum, who falsely alleged that...
MOST POPULAR
- LAW13 hours ago
My Wife Pushed Me Into Adultery, Man Tells Court
- FOOTBALL14 hours ago
Kroos: Ronaldo’s Madrid Exit Made Everyone Happy
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
NASS Mgt Begins Implementation Of ‘Illegal’ Conditions Of Service
- EDUCATION9 hours ago
FG Set To Commence Open Schooling Programme July
- NEWS15 hours ago
Gov. Ganduje Appoints Makoda As Chief Of Staff
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Boko Haram Famished, Desperate For Food – Army
- Others4 hours ago
TETFUND PICS
- NEWS15 hours ago
Troops Ambush, Kill Terrorists In Failed Attack In Yobe