Youth Council Distances Self From Award On Obasanjo

National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), yesterday, disassociated itself from an award conferred on former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The NYCN, under the leadership of Amb Comrade Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, said the council is dismayed that an honour was conferred on Obasanjo as “Father of the Nation” and a donation of 1million cheque to buy books to Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential library by Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and Nihi Oladele John in the name of the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

A statement by the public relations officer of NYCN, Olugbode Damola Hammed, said the award was a fraud carried out in the name of the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

The statement added that Ikenga Ugochinyere was a former Senior Adviser to Dr Abubakar Saraki (Senate President), the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and the Nihi Oladele John was also a member of PDP Kogi State campaign team and still personal assistant to Senator Dino Melaye.

“While we sympathise with the former president, we urge him to subsequently ascertain the authenticity of the group with the Ministry of Youths (a ministry he created) and the necessary security apparatus before opening his door to the impostors.”

The Amb Sukubo Sariagbe Sukubo-led youth council, hereby “distances itself and Nigeria Youth from the Abeokuta charade as it does not have the backing of Nigeria Youth and it’s orchestrated by impostors of the Council.

“If the former president is to be honoured, this will be the decision of Nigeria Youth with due process. The Youth Council is not a platform for the political jamboree, and our leadership has zero tolerance for such.”