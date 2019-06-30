9th NASS Will Enjoy Robust Relationship With Executive – Shuaibu

Hon. Philip Shuaibu is the Deputy Governor of Edo State. He was a member of the House of Representatives between 2015 and 2016 where he represented Etsako Federal Constituency of Edo State. In this interview with KAUTHAR ANUMBA-KHALEEL, he speaks on the recent election of presiding officers in the National Assembly and sundry issues

You were present during the speakership election which was won by Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase as his deputy. What is your assessment of the entire exercise?

What happened in the House of Representatives on that day shows that democracy was allowed to prevail unlike what we witnessed during the same process in 2015; democracy was at its best this time. I say this because the majority party in any democratic setting; including countries like the US which we tailor our democracy in line with, always occupy major key positions. This is unlike like what happened in the Senate in 2015, where a minority party occupied the position of deputy senate president. It was a misnomer. In the US when there is a midterm election, the party that wins the majority seats automatically takes over the chamber both in the Senate or House; it is not contestable. And in fact, majority party members chair committees while the minority parties only get deputy chairmen. These are parliamentary norms all across the globe but here in Nigeria, members of the minority parties contest for majority positions because of sheer indiscipline. So, for me, the election of presiding officers in both chambers of the National Assembly on June 11 was democracy at play, across party lines. Another thing that stood out and I was impressed by, was the nominations of the two contenders, Hon. Gbajabiamila and Hon. Bago, which were seconded by members of a minority party. It says that this is all about democracy across party lines. When we are contesting elections, we talk about parties, but as soon as elections are over, it is governance and the collective welfare of the people that matters. At that stage, what we should be concerned about is the quality of legislation that can be passed to better the lot of our people. I’d give an instance, if the APC government builds roads, those roads will be used by members of other party members; the PDP or APGA or Labour Party are not banned from using such roads and vice versa. In all, history was re-written and consensus built across party lines and that was instructive.

Were you at any point worried that a repeat of what played out in 2015 would occur with the insistence of some party members to contest the positions?

No, I was very confident that we were going to win because the tendencies that opposed the party in 2015 were at the forefront of the campaign for the 9th Assembly. I know and recall how difficult it was to broker an understanding with people like Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin in the 8th Assembly; In fact, the only thing we did not do was to go physical because I knew that he was representing some tendencies, some of which were vicious. So, when I noticed the crack in the Dogara’s camp in the 9th Assembly, I was sure that Gbajabiamila will succeed this time. I told some of my friends that the gap between Gbajabiamila and whoever would contest against him will be wide because his camp, which I also coordinated when I was in the 8th Assembly was intact and he also recruited some strong forces like Jibrin from the Dogara camp. Where I wasn’t so sure was in the Senate and this is because the Senate which is mostly made up of ex-governors, ex-ministers, ex-ambassadors and in my opinion, is more conservative and you really cannot tell what is on their minds. Honestly, I actually thought it was going to be a close call but at the end of the day, it was not.

Now, that preferred candidates of the APC emerged as presiding officers, do you think that concerns raised by President Muhammadu Buhari that the leadership of the 8th National Assembly frustrated his policies will be addressed? Will things be different now?

It is not just about the individuals or their party affiliation. It is not also because the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, are members of the APC. It is also about their leadership potentials. Like it or not, issues of bills and motions and requests that are brought to the National Assembly, needs consensus; you must be able to sell the party’s policies and programmes to all lawmakers. So, when you have a leadership that is interested in and willing to building consensus and sell policies of government to legislators in the parliament for them to buy into, it is then a much easier process. However, if from the very first day, you are forced to deal with a biased leadership with a sinister a motive to frustrate government policies, it will naturally affect lawmakers because they themselves have no understanding of such policies. So, whether it is APC or PDP it will not count after all, the immediate past presiding officers of both chambers were members of the APC until their defection.

Their personal agenda was not in tandem with that of the party or the government. Thankfully, we now have an all-APC leadership; the new deputy senate president is not in the opposition; and the important thing to point out is that these leaders are people the president had always wanted to work with. Check the pedigree of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and you will discover that he is an encyclopedia of the legislature and he understands how to blend everybody. That was why his campaign was beyond APC governors; they went round to solicit for support from all parties and stakeholders. In the course of those journeys there were discussions and these allowed for better understand of the thinking of the opposition. So, with these leaders, when the president brings up issues, the opinion expressed by the opposition would also inform the kind of advice they will offer the president. Bills will be discussed before they are introduced to the House; this will reduce the friction between the two arms.

Same goes for the senate president. He is grounded in the legislature and he is matured; so I am seeing a blend to galvanise the interest of the APC, the government and the feeling of the opposition for the overall interest of the nation. With this leadership, the interest of every party and people will be taken care of and Nigeria will be better for it. And this because I see a leadership that feels the pulse of Nigerians, one that is in tune with the aspirations of the ruling party and is willing to tolerate and carry the opposition along. Beyond that, I expect a very robust relationship between the legislature and the executive and I am happy that some of the campaign promises of both leaders Speaker were anchored on quick passage of the budget and when that happens, the president will also be fast track work on the economy.

Do you foresee any crisis with their emergence particularly in the House?

No, I don’t foresee anything like that. In fact, right after the result was announced, I walked Hon. Bago over to meet Gbajabiamila where he was sitting and they shook hands. I also took him to our national chairman whom he assured that his loyalty to the party was intact; that to him it was just a contest. Bago is a gentleman; I was a member of the committee on marine transport, which he chaired. That he contested, was his belief and don’t forget that he was with the other tendencies and those people may have edged him on by assuring him that they would mobilise support for.

Amongst the friction between the legislature and the executive is the latter’s failure or deliberate refusal to act on resolutions passed by the former. What in your opinion, can be done to make the executive implement resolutions?

Resolutions are advisory. However, if a cordial relationship exists between the legislature and the executive, resolutions wouldn’t just be advisory, they will be as potent as a law. But when both arms are at loggerheads, there is bound to be suspicion and mistrust. Each advice, resolution coming from the legislature will be viewed as an attempt at usurping the powers of the executive. A robust relationship between both arms will result in cohesion.

Reports of an-going rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor and APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole have emerged. What exactly is the problem?

His Excellency Godwin Obaseki and our national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole are best of friends. Oshiomhole is like a father to the governor and I. He is our leader, brother and friend. But as you know, sometimes the teeth and tongue fight but the ability to get past the disagreement and live together is key. That said, I can tell you there is no tension; it is just that there is a tendency to blow up little misunderstandings and create acrimony. But I assure you that it is not as bad as it is portrayed or made to seem especially, in the social media because those little issues that came up have been taken care of. And the governor is still “Goddy Goddy to national chairman. It is the nickname the chairman gave him. Everything is fine, believe me.

In a few months, you and governor Obaseki will be contesting another election for a second term; what is it you would like to say to the people of Edo state?

From the very beginning, we did promise that we will to create jobs and also promised to build on the successes and foundation laid by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, after a long neglect of infrastructure in our state. We also promised that we will enforce the rule of law and transform Edo state from a civil service state to an industrial state. We equally told our people that we will leave assessments to them; we will not make noise about what we are going to do. I can tell you that this has worked out for us. They call us ‘wake and See Government”. What this means is that, when you sleep, by the time you wake up, the bad road in your backyard has been tarred; by the time you wake up from sleep to take your child to school, that dilapidated school without roofs yesterday has been renovated and equipped. The truth is that we have been able to connect a lot of roads because we believe that government business is to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. We know that if we must bring industries to our state, the first thing to do is to enforce the rule of law and build necessary infrastructure. We need a peaceful environment where goods and services can move without hindrance; and that is exactly what we have done.

So, these are the issues that will be in front burner in the run up to the elections. And when these issues are brought up, I can assure that it would be a landslide victory for us, by God’s grace.