Again, Gunmen Strike In Ekiti Community, Kill Hunter

Published

1 min ago

on

People of Orin Ekiti, in Ido-Osi local government area of Ekiti, yesterday, took to the streets to protest the killing of a local hunter, identified as Emmanuel Ilori, by suspected kidnappers feigning to be herdsmen.

Ilori was said to have been killed by his assailants at midnight while on hunting expedition with some of his colleagues.

The incident occurred barely 48 hours after a female undergraduate was murdered in her father’s farm in Ise Ekiti.

Narrating how it all happened, one of the hunters, who was also in the bush during the attack, Mr Adeniyi Ajayi, said they met some herdsmen numbering about 30 in an abandoned piggery farm in the community.

Ajayi claimed that while they were trying to inquire from the herdsmen what they were doing on the farm, they immediately opened fire on them, which resulted in the death of Ilori.

According to him, “The herdsmen were kidnappers using the forest as hideout.”

“Subsequently, the corpse of the hunter was taken away by security agents for further investigation.”

Items such as knives, cutlasses, daggers, and slippers were recovered when newsmen visited the scene of the incident.

During the protest, the people of Orin Community called on the state government to take pragmatic measures to check the menace of herdsmen.

The protesters, who were wailing and crying, made burn fire on the streets of the community to register their grievances over the killing.

High Chief Francis Falua and chairman of Rice Farmers in Ekiti State, Mr Kolawole Rotimi, who addressed newsmen during the protest, recalled that same herdsmen in the community last year, allegedly killed a pregnant woman.

They appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi to wade into the matter before it gets out of hand alleging that the herdsmen have been attacking farmers and feeding their cattle with their farm produce.

Confirming the incident, the police public relations officer (PPRO) in Ekiti State, Mr Caleb Ikechukwu, said the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

