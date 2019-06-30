Experts Task NCAA On Oversight, Regulatory Functions

Stakeholders in the nation’s aviation industry have urged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to live up to its constitutional mandate and responsibilities as regards oversight and regulatory activities related to Nigeria’s airspace management.

The aviation experts, made up of members of the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI), also advised the NCAA to try and implement all the Safety Recommendations issued by Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) to advance the safety of Nigerian Airspace.

The aviation professionals gave the advice at the weekend through a communiqué issued at the end of ASRTI 2nd 2019 Quarterly Business Breakfast Meeting held at Golfview Hotel in Ikeja GRA, Lagos with the theme: “Safety Challenges In Air Navigation and Air Traffic Service Delivery In Nigeria.”

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday signed by the group’s president, Dr Gbenga Olowo, ASRTI emphasised that, “there is need for NCAA to be proactive and innovative towards airspace regulation, as weakness or failure of a regulatory body leads to many incidents while it is the accumulation of incidents that ultimately leads to air accidents.”

The group, however, advised Aircraft Operators to inform both NCAA and AIB promptly about their records of incidents and serious incidents as part of efforts to prevent actual accidents while NCAA should always share any operational occurrence from the operator with AIB, better still include AIB as a recipient in the Mandatory Occurrence Report (MOR).