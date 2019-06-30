Fresh Furore Over Federal Lawmaker’s Jumbo Package

TOPE FAYEHUN writes on the controversy over the contentious jumbo salary and allowance of National Assembly members which resurfaced last week

Last Tuesday, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, stirred up a hornets’ nest over his comments on jumbo salary and allowances being received by the members of the National Assembly. Expectedly, before long, the issue became a national political discussion in the country.

Although the jumbo salary and allowance of the NASS members are not new to Nigerians, it has remained a sore point of discussion despite the interventions by politicians, including members of the 8th Senate Assembly who had in several fora denied such.

But Sen Lawan redirected the consciousness of Nigerians to the contentious issue, when he said, there was no jumbo package for National Assembly members, while receiving members of the Senators’ Forum on paid a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

Lawan who revealed at the meeting that his monthly salary as a lawmaker and that of his colleagues remained N750,000 monthly said, “I never believed that there is anything called jumbo payment to the National Assembly members.

“The National Assembly members both in the Senate and the House of Representatives receive just their salaries and I receive N750,000 as my salary.” He, however, pledged that activities of the National Assembly would be open to the general public, particularly in the area of funding.

While adding that the ninth Senate would be a bi-partisan Senate which would cater to the unity and progress of the nation, Lawan said, “Nigerians expect us to be patriotic and we belong to various political parties, but once we are here Nigeria is our constituency.”

His words: “This Senate is determined to ensure that, for example, we pass the budget in three months. All we require is for the executive to provide the appropriation bill in good time, maybe at the end of September or early week of September.”

In a swift reaction, the chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), who was one of the feistiest critics of the last National Assembly, asked Senate President Ahmed Lawan to stop misleading Nigerians, adding that senators earn N15m monthly and not N750,000 as claimed by the Senate President.

Sagay who said Nigerians were more interested in how much senators take home monthly in salary and allowance noted that the Senate President was only speaking half truth because everyone knows that the bulk of the money earned by senators is embedded in their allowances.

Sagay said, “He (Lawan) knows that nobody will take him seriously. I respect and like him but what he has done is to give half-truth. He is telling us the actual salary without mentioning anything about the allowances.

“That’s where the jumbo pay comes in when you talk of building, furniture, domestic this or that, 15 items and those items alone bring everything up to N13.5m a month. So, simply mentioning the base salary, which brings it over N14m, is not sufficient.

“So, technically, he’s right, that’s their salary. But what is his income, take-home pay, at the end of the month? It’s about N15m and we are not including so many other things we need not talk about now.

The senior advocate said the presiding officers of the National Assembly earn more than an ordinary member. He, therefore, asked Lawan to come clean.

“Not only that; that leadership of the two houses earns a lot more — tremendous amounts. I don’t really want to go into issues not to create controversy but what he’s saying now is pure technical truth about salary but not about allowances, which is where the jumbo really is,” Sagay said.

The PACAC chairman, who was among the first set of Nigerians to expose the jumbo pay of federal lawmakers, said he was still trying to ascertain the allowances of principal officers.

His words: “What I have not been able to do is give details of what the leadership earns. There is the leadership aspect that I hadn’t revealed — the excess that the Senate leader (President) and deputy Senate leader, leader of the house; the same thing applying to the House (of Representatives).

“What they get — the current ones — that I have not been able to release. I had the details of the previous house. They were mindboggling; we are talking of one person getting up to N280m a year in allowances for his position. But I don’t know what they had during the Saraki era or what the present group is going to award themselves.”

Prior to the latest development, particularly in the 8th assembly, many Nigerians consistently clamored for the National Assembly to be on a part-time basis, considering the fact that its members’ jumbo salaries are not commensurate with the work they do.

Some analysts at the time cited Section 63 of the 1999 Constitution as amended which stipulates that the Senate and the House of Representatives shall each sit for a period of not less than 181 days in a year.

They argued that it was obvious that the National Assembly can complete its annual legislative works within seven months if they operated on part-time basis.

Meanwhile, a report had earlier indicated that the 360 members of the House of Representatives gulp about N6.58 billion from the nation’s treasury in annual salaries and allowances, while the 109 Senators cost the nation N2.14 billion in similar emoluments.

Cumulatively, according to the report, the country shells out a hefty N8.72 billion every year in salaries and allowances to lawmakers in the two chambers of the National Assembly.

However, pundits argued that amount the Senators and Members of the House of Representative’s remit as tax appears are insignificant as their income tax is calculated as a function of their basic salaries alone, yet the allowances, which are non-taxed are about 870 percent (Senators) and 820 percent (Reps) of their basic salaries.

This, according to pundits, does not include the hefty quarterly allowances lawmakers pay themselves which they all refer as “office running cost.”

However, washing its hands off from the jumbo pay when the matter was hot then, the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission(RMAFC), said the National Assembly Service Commission should be held responsible for the running cost of N13.5m paid to each senator on a monthly basis.

In a statement by RMAFC spokesman, Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed, the commission said that the approved remuneration of a senator for a month was N1.06m, adding that anything outside the payment was against the law.

RMAFC said only the National Assembly Service Commission should be held responsible for the jumbo pay, adding that it had become imperative for RMAFC to give a clarification because the subject had remained in the public domain since it was made public by one of the lawmakers.

Mohammed said, “The law on salaries and allowances of public office holders is very clear and as such it is only the management of the National Assembly Service Commission that can explain the N13.5m running cost allegedly being enjoyed by each senator.

“A closer look at the monthly entitlement of senators reveals that each senator collects salary and allowances in the sum of N1,063,860:00 consisting of the following: basic, N168,866:70; motor vehicle fuelling and maintenance allowance, N126,650:00; personal assistant N42,216:66; domestic staff, 126,650:00; entertainment, N50,660:00; utilities, N50,660:00; newspapers/periodicals, N25, 330:00; wardrobe-N42,216,66:00; house maintenance, N8,443.33:00; and constituency, N422,166:66.

“It is instructive to note that some allowances are regular while others are non-regular. Regular allowances are paid regularly with a basic salary while non-regular allowances are paid as and when due. Furniture allowance (N6,079,200:00) and severance gratuity (N6,079,200:00), for instance, are paid once in every tenure while motor vehicle loan (N8,105,600:00) is optional which the beneficiary has to offset before leaving the office.

“The payment of running cost is not part of RMAFC’s mandate. Therefore, only the NASS can explain it. Thus, the RMAFC also wishes to use this opportunity to state that any other payments enjoyed by any political or public office holders outside those provided in the Remuneration Act of 2008 is not known to the commission and the Chief Accounting Officer of the agencies concerned should explain it.

“To avoid misinformation and misrepresentation of facts capable of misleading citizens and members of the international community, the commission considers it most appropriate and necessary to request Nigerians and any other interested party to avail themselves of the opportunity to access the actual details of the present Remuneration package for Political, Public and Judicial Officeholders in Nigeria published on its website: www.rmafc.gov.ng.”

Mohammed added that auditing did not fall within the purview of the commission.

Reminding RMAFC that it was their sole prerogative to fix allowances of public officials, including lawmakers, Sagay said the blame for the jumbo pay should be put on the National Assembly and not the National Assembly Service Commission since the National Assembly leadership controlled the commission.

Sagay said, “I agree with what the RMAFC has said because anything beyond what the commission approves is illegal. The National Assembly has been voting money for lawmakers outside what is permitted. Lawmakers’ allowances ought to be regulated by the RMAFC and so anything they get outside this is illegal.

“But I don’t understand why the blame should put on the National Assembly Service Commission. Who is directing the other? Isn’t the National Assembly Commission under the control of the National Assembly? Aren’t the Senate President, the Speaker and the Clark the bosses of the commission?

“There is no doubt in my mind that the whole thing is being orchestrated by the legislators. They are just money-mongers who believe that it is their duty to milk the country. So, somebody may be technically responsible but in reality, the National Assembly leadership are the ones that should be held responsible for the allowances.”

Two civil society organizations, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership and the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, have said the members of the National Assembly must be compelled to refund the excesses on their allowances, going by the revelations made by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission.

The CACOL Director, Debo Adeniran, said that after the refund of the “illegal earnings, the legislators must be prosecuted for such unconstitutional allocations from the government treasury.”

Adeniran said, “We have said that members of the Senate are complicit in the criminal conspiracy to allocate jumbo salaries to themselves. This is illegal and all of them have committed criminal offenses for which they should be rounded up and prosecuted. Any public servant earning more than what RMAFC stipulates is committing a crime.

“What should follow now is that the executive should mobilise the anti-graft agencies to ensure that all these excess allocations must be paid back by the members of the Senate.”

Also, the CDHR President, Malachy Ugwummadu, said, “It is a classic case of misappropriation of public funds. The constitution is clear about the agency of government that fixes the remuneration of all public office holders, not just the Senate.

“It is one area that there is a total breach. Any amount different from what RMAFC fixes is not just illegality, but the senators should be compelled to return it.”

However, despite the series attempt made by Nigerians to actually know the amount received by the legislators, their efforts have not been successful. Pundits argue that they have always been denied the true position on the issue of jumbo salary. According to analysts, the National Assembly members have been denying receiving jumbo salary consistently same as the RMAFC, the agency which was is constitutionally saddled with the power to determine and fix salary and allowances of political office holders.

Many of them have accused the RMAFC of non-performing its responsibility, having failed to publish the salaries and allowances of political office holders for years.

Some of them also were of the opinion that even though the salaries and allowances are fixed by the commission, the National Assembly approves its own budget on the basis of what the members want, and keep the disbursement under wraps for reasons best known to them.

Whether the latest uproar will lay to rest the issue of jumbo salary accusation and counter-accusations between the Nigeria National Assembly or not, time will provide the answer.