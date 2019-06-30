MTN, NDLEA Partner Against Substance Abuse

To mark the 2019 international day against drug abuse & illicit trafficking & anti substance abuse program, MTN Foundation, has launched the Anti Abuse Project (ASAP) tagged: “Justice for Health, Health for Justice (working together for a drug free Nation)“ in partnership with the National Drug Law & Enforcement Agency to tackle the menace of substance abuse in Nigeria.

Project ASAP, a multi stakeholder initiative, seeks to deliver interventions that contribute to significant reduction in the rate of first time users of addictive substances and drugs amongst young Nigerians between the ages of 10 and 25 years.

Speaking at the event, Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, commended the MTN Foundation for using its intervention program against the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria.

Represented by the Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, she said there is a was for multidimensional approach to strike a balance between drug demand reduction and total blockage of identified channels of supply.

“To remedy the situation, we must provide a moral foundation to proper guidance to nurture children, attending to their needs and guiding them properly to adult hood.”

Also speaking, chairman/chief executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Muhammad Abdullah (rtd), assured that the agency would always be at forefront of fighting the dangers of drug abuse and illegal drug trade in Nigeria.

“We are using this day to amplify the message about the extreme cultural and economic harm the trade in drugs is still doing across the globe. We equally feel emboldened by the swift and bold political decision of Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for setting up Presidential Advisory Committee for Elimination of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking (PACEDA), headed by General Buba Marwa (rtd).”

The chairman of MTN Foundation, Julius Adelusi –Adeluyi, in his address, said the rising cases of drug abuse in the country, may be on the way to creating a generation of drug addicts, adding that there’s need for collective efforts from the government, media, professional bodies, non -governmental organisations and security agencies to raise public awareness and advocate for more effective methods to address this national issue.

“Every day, millions of young Nigerians are at risk of opioid addiction. They could be our family members, neighbours, and friends. This is why we must ensure that the conversation does not stop and all hands must be on deck.

“We must also do as much as we can; as fast as we can to educate our fellow citizens before they succumb to the temptation of taking drugs for the first time and we owe it to ourselves and children, the task of creating a world where they can become useful members of society.”