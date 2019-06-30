NEWS
New Life Restoration To Boost MSMEs Activities In Nigeria
New Life Restoration Humanitarian Foundation says it has designed programmes to spur up activities of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Nigeria, with a view to reducing poverty and creating jobs.
According to the non-profit organisation, the programmes ranges from financing and rewarding of outstanding entrepreneurs, skill acquisition trainings, providing mentorship, among others. “We are working with government organisations to ensure greater impact in the MSME space,” its Director SME and Cooperative Ventures Nationally and Globally, Alabi Regina Ijeoma said at an event to mark this year’s MSMEs day in Abuja. She acknowledged that MSME activities contributes immensely to the GDP of Nigeria.
Also, DG of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda who acknowledged that MSMEs account for over 90% of businesses in Nigeria and 60-70% of employment worldwide, said MSMEs play pivotal role in poverty reduction and improving livelihoods.
He said SMEDAN is carrying out different programmes targeted at providing finance, workspace, capacity building, working capital, equipment, micro-inssurance and business development for MSMEs in the country.
The 2019 edition is expected to raise awareness on importance of investing in small businesses in developing countries to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
The 2019 event featured awareness road walk and exhibition of the products of the MSMEs. It had the theme: “Big Money For Small Businesses: financing the SDGs”.
Special assistant to Vice President Osinbajo, Tola Johnson advised the MSMEs to seize the opportunity to register their businesses with appropriate and meaningful names to boost their businesses and financial transactions.
According to him, the MSMEs have major challenges which differ in various places, ranging from finance issues, power generation and training, among others.
