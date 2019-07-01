NEWS
30 Ships Carrying Various Products Expected At Lagos Ports-NPA
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says in its daily publications ‘Shipping Position’ that it is expecting 32 ships to bring into the country petroleum products, food and other goods from July 1, to July 19 , at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.
It was reported that two out of the ships were expected to sail-in with diesel and ethanol.
The other 28 ships were carrying diplomatic, bulk malt, general cargo, bulk sugar, frozen fish, buckwheat, and containers of different goods.
According to the NPA, eight ships have arrived the ports waiting to berth with containers, bulk fertiliser and petrol.
NPA said that no fewer than 11 ships were presently discharging buckwheat, base oil, general cargo, container, petrol, butane gas and bulk sugar.(NAN)
NASME To Formulate Archives For Medium And Small Enterprises In Kebbi
The Nigerian Association for Small and Medium Enterprise (NASME) has planned to develop an archive that will contain the list...
COZA: Buhari’s Aide, Onochie Urges Police To Investigate Biodun Fatoyinbo
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has charged the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the Senior Pastor...
Amnesty Office Partners NBTI To Boost Food Production
Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) is partnering with National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) to improve quality and certification of agricultural...
JUST-IN: Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor, Steps Down
Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), says he has decided to step aside from...
Buhari Condoles With NGE Over Death Of Deputy President
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Malam...
Group Charges U.S. On Nigerian Politicians Heating Up Polity
The Democracy Vanguard of Nigerians in Diaspora has urged the United States to revoke visa of Nigerian politicians who heat...
