NEWS

30 Ships Carrying Various Products Expected At Lagos Ports-NPA

Published

1 min ago

on

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says in its daily publications ‘Shipping Position’ that it is expecting 32 ships to bring into the country petroleum products, food and other goods from July 1, to July 19 , at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

It was reported that two out of the ships were expected to sail-in with diesel and ethanol.

 

The other 28 ships were carrying diplomatic, bulk malt, general cargo, bulk sugar, frozen fish, buckwheat, and containers of different goods.

According to the NPA, eight ships have arrived the ports waiting to berth with containers, bulk fertiliser and petrol.

 

NPA said that no fewer than 11 ships were presently discharging buckwheat, base oil, general cargo, container, petrol, butane gas and bulk sugar.(NAN)

 

