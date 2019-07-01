SPORTS
AFCON: Nsukka Football Enthusiasts Unhappy Over Super Eagles’ Defeat
Some football enthusiasts in Nsukka, Enugu State, have expressed displeasure over Sunday’s 2-0 defeat of Nigeria’s Super Eagles by the Barea of Madagascar, in the ongoing Africa Cup Nations in Egypt.
The fans, in separate interviews with the Newsmen on Monday in Nsukka, expressed shock at the Super Eagles loss in Alexandria by one of the AFCON debutantes, Madagascar.
Tony Ugwu, a former Council Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, said the Super Eagles lost the match because they underrated their opponents.
“In football, when you relax and underrate any team, what you get as a reward is a defeat.
“Nigeria lost to Madagascar because the Super Eagles were complacent,” he said.
Ugwu urged the coach and the technical crew to guard against the loopholes in that match in Nigeria’s remaining matches at the event.
“Coach Gernot Rohr and the technical crew should correct the many mistakes in that match before Nigeria’s Round of 16 matches.
“The players should be made to understand that they disappointed millions of football enthusiasts in the country by losing to Madagascar.
“Nigerians expect nothing less than the trophy from the Eagles at the end of the tournament,” he said.
Ken Ade, a student at the Department of Economics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said, “I feel like crying that Madagascar that was featuring for the first time in AFCON trashed Nigeria 2-0.
“It is still like a dream to me how Super Eagles allowed the Madagascar to humiliate with 2-0.
“I know Nigeria have qualified for the knock out stage of the competition but that is not enough reason for Sunday’s poor outing in Egypt,” he said.
Mr George Akubue, a Lecturer at the Institute of African Studies, UNN, said the Eagles started well in the Group B’s first two matches in Egypt, but ended poorly in the last match of the group on Sunday.
“I will not believe it if am in a dream and somebody tells me that Madagascar will score twice against Nigeria.”
He said that Madagascar did not only defeat the Super Eagles, but were in complete control of the match.
“The coach and his technical crew should go back to the drawing board to correct Sunday’s mistakes, so that they do not occur in the Round of 16, as the tournament enters the knock out stage,” he said. (NAN)
MOST READ
Court Fixes July 17 To Hear N100m Suit Filed Against CCECC By Member Of Staff
The National Industrial Court on Monday fixed July 17, to hear pending applications in a suit filed by a staff...
Lampard Excused Derby Pre-Season Training Amid Chelsea Talks
Derby County excused Frank Lampard from pre-season training on Monday and Tuesday to allow the manager more time to negotiate...
National Theatre GM For Entombment July 12
The late General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, Mrs Stella Oyedepo, will be buried...
Lawmaker Warns Against Implementation Of RUGA In S/East
A former Federal Lawmaker in Ebonyi State, Hon Linus Okorie, has urged the Federal Government to rescind its decision to...
Sen. Ndume Weeps As He Urges IDPs To Return Home
Sen. Ali Ndume (APC-Borno) has urged all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Gwazo taking refuge in Maiduguri, to return home,...
Venezuela Crisis: Outrage Over Navy Captain’s Death In Custody
Venezuela’s opposition has denounced the death of a navy captain held over an alleged plot to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro...
UNICEF Reintroduces Child Protection Programme In Kaduna – Official
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday that it has reintroduced child protection programme in Kaduna state to...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
ECOWAS Adopts ECO As Name Of Single Currency
- NEWS16 hours ago
Catholic Church Attack: Three Suspects Arrested As Kaduna Govt Orders Investigation
- NEWS22 hours ago
Return My Virginity If You Want Divorce, Wife Tells Husband
- NEWS22 hours ago
Wole Soyinka Didn’t Respect Elders In His Own Days – Seun Kuti
- NEWS23 hours ago
Embattled COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo Cancels Upcoming Programme As Protests Gain Ground
- NEWS16 hours ago
Ruga Settlements Not Only For Fulani Herders- Presidency
- NEWS6 hours ago
Governor Tambuwal Leads As Okowa, Wike, Ikpeazu, Fayemi, Abubakar In Close Race For 2019 Peace Achievers Awards
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Repentant Bandits Surrender 216 Rifles In Zamfara