Afreximbank To Inaugurate $40bn Africa Payment Platform

1 min ago

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will launch its new Pan-African Payment and Settlement (PAPS) Platform at the African Union (AU) Extraordinary Summit on July 7, 2019 in Niamey, Niger Republic.

Previously referred to as the Intra-Africa Trade Platform, it is one of a number of new initiatives that the bank is currently implementing as part of its strategy to facilitate greater volumes of intra-African trade as well as formalise the continent’s informal trade, which is estimated by the bank to be close to $40 billion.

The summit will be dedicated to the launch of the operational phase of the AfCFTA as well as its operational instruments. The AU Summit’s delegations will be hosted in the newly built Radisson Blu Hotel of Niamey.

They are expected to launch the following operational instruments of the treaty: Rules of Origin Portal; Tariff Concession Portals; Portal on Monitoring and Elimination of Non-Tariff Barriers; Digital Payments and Clearing System and African Trade Observatory Dashboard.Afreximbank’s president, Benedict Oramah explained that PAPS, which will be available on mobile devices, will facilitate the clearing and settlement of intra-African trade transactions in African currencies and significantly reduce the dependence on US dollars and other hard currencies in the settlement of regional trade.

According to Oramah, the bank has partnered with the West African Monetary Institute (WAMI) to launch.The pilot phase six West African countries by the end of the year. The West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) is the continent’s only economic community that does not already have a settlement platform – hence Afreximbank’s decision to pilot the new solution in the region.

“Africa’s challenge when it comes to payments and settlements”, Oramah explained, “comes down to the fact that it has multiple local currencies, meaning that cross-border payments typically involve a third currency, such as the US dollar or Euro. This leads to a high cost of intra-African payments, which can take weeks to process.

