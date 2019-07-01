NEWS
Gov Okowa Salutes Obaseki At 60
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated his Edo State counterpart Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki as he turns 60 years today July 1, 2019.
Okowa lauded Mr. Obaseki’s ingenuity in working tirelessly to industrialise Edo State and making life easy for the people and eulogized the Edo State Governor for his patriotic and unrelenting service to his state and the nation.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu in Asaba, on Monday, Okowa said Gov. Obaseki has provided purposeful, courageous and tenacious leadership for the people of Edo State in the last three years in the saddle.
“Your creativity in attracting resources to your state reflects absolutely in your competence and ability to develop the economy of Edo State.
He said: “On the occasion of your 60th birthday anniversary today Monday 1st July, 2019, I write to heartily rejoice with you, your family and political associates on behalf of the Government and people of Delta State.
“In the past 60 years of a life of outstanding accomplishment and great personal fulfillment, you are currently serving your state with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication.
“On the auspicious occasion of your 60th birthday anniversary, I join your family, friends, political associates and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and enduring fulfillment,” Okowa said.
Okowa prayed that God would grant Gov. Obaseki longer life, good health and wisdom in serving the people of Edo State and Nigeria in general.
