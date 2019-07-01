IDPs Protest Diversion Of Relief Materials In Taraba.

Hundreds of internal displaced persons IDPs in Taraba state on Monday protested in Jalingo Taraba state capital over an alleged plane by National Emergency Management Agency NEMA to divert relief materials from the state to Borno state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that eight Trucks arrived Jalingo store at about 10 pm on Sunday where NEMA kept relief materials for IDPs.

The leader of the Trucks drivers who refused to give his name told LEADERSHIP said that they were sent by NEMA to remove the materials and take them to Borno state, he claimed that his boss was on his way from Yola to Jalingo with the clearance paper.

The chairman of the IDPs forum in Taraba, Hon. Kini Nemori who spoke on behalf of the IDPs told journalist that they were alerted by some security men who work at the warehouse that eight trucks were brought from unknown destination to remove the Rice that was store in Jalingo by NEMA.

He said the IDPs in Taraba state were suffering of hunger, diseases and other related hardship in their various camp, Nemori wonder why the items provided for the IDPs would be diverted to another state while those who the items were made for will continue to stay with hunger in camps.

Also commenting on the development, the permanent secretary Taraba state emergency management agency TSEMA Mr. Nuvarga Danhabu told Journalist that the state government was not aware of the planed removal of the relief by the NEMA.

He said he received a call from one of his Workers that NEMA came with trucks to remove the materials which was meant for the state since April 2018, he said the state was not going to release the materials to anybody until the NEMA establish that the materials were not meant for Taraba state.

Also speaking with to journalist, Mr. Duna Gembo Bala, the director of relief and rehabilitation TSEMA said the efforts was an attempt by NEMA to divert relief materials meant for Taraba state for another use.

Bala said materials that were meant for North East Zone of Nigeria since 2018 were given to various states while each and every states were given their own by federal government.

“The relief materials that are in the store is 6000 bags of Rice, all the state were given their allocation by NEMA since last year, ours was given to us and it was recorded, why are they coming to take away our own again?.

“We have been writing to them that we have IDPs that are in camps and they need food, as I speak to you we have 21700 IDPs in 8 camps only in Jalingo and Ardo Kola over the Fulani JKona crisis.