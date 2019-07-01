Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

JUST-IN: APC Settles For Doguwa As House Of Reps Leader

Published

1 min ago

on

The All Progressives Party (APC) on Monday chose Alhassan Doguwa as the House of Representatives leader.

Doguwa was the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives. He is an All Progressive Congress (APC) member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State.

More details shortly…

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

IPAC Calls For Conduct Of LG Polls In Bauchi State

The Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) in Bauchi State, has called for the early conduct of Local Government election to bring...
NEWS1 min ago

JUST-IN: APC Settles For Doguwa As House Of Reps Leader

The All Progressives Party (APC) on Monday chose Alhassan Doguwa as the House of Representatives leader. Doguwa was the Chief...
WORLD3 mins ago

ECOWAS Court Calls For Establishment Of Legal Aid Fund

The President of the Community Court of Justice, Justice Edward Asante has urged the ECOWAS authorities to approve the necessary...
NEWS8 mins ago

UNICEF Reintroduces Child Protection Programme In Kaduna

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Monday said that it has reintroduced child protection programme in Kaduna state to...
NEWS8 mins ago

LASG Set To Rehabilitate Dilapidated Public Schools

The Lagos State Government on Monday said it was set to embark on massive rehabilitation of some dilapidated public schools...
EDUCATION14 mins ago

UBEC Rates Kwara Lowest On Performance Chart

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has ranked Kwara the lowest among states on the chart of UBEC Matching Grant...
NEWS17 mins ago

PenCom Urges State Governments To Adopt Contributory Pension Scheme

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has urged state governments to adopt the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for their workers. PenCom’s...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: