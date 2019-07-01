NEWS
JUST-IN: APC Settles For Doguwa As House Of Reps Leader
The All Progressives Party (APC) on Monday chose Alhassan Doguwa as the House of Representatives leader.
Doguwa was the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives. He is an All Progressive Congress (APC) member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State.
More details shortly…
MOST READ
IPAC Calls For Conduct Of LG Polls In Bauchi State
The Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) in Bauchi State, has called for the early conduct of Local Government election to bring...
JUST-IN: APC Settles For Doguwa As House Of Reps Leader
The All Progressives Party (APC) on Monday chose Alhassan Doguwa as the House of Representatives leader. Doguwa was the Chief...
ECOWAS Court Calls For Establishment Of Legal Aid Fund
The President of the Community Court of Justice, Justice Edward Asante has urged the ECOWAS authorities to approve the necessary...
UNICEF Reintroduces Child Protection Programme In Kaduna
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Monday said that it has reintroduced child protection programme in Kaduna state to...
LASG Set To Rehabilitate Dilapidated Public Schools
The Lagos State Government on Monday said it was set to embark on massive rehabilitation of some dilapidated public schools...
UBEC Rates Kwara Lowest On Performance Chart
The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has ranked Kwara the lowest among states on the chart of UBEC Matching Grant...
PenCom Urges State Governments To Adopt Contributory Pension Scheme
The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has urged state governments to adopt the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for their workers. PenCom’s...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Catholic Church Attack: Three Suspects Arrested As Kaduna Govt Orders Investigation
- NEWS10 hours ago
Governor Tambuwal Leads As Okowa, Wike, Ikpeazu, Fayemi, Abubakar In Close Race For 2019 Peace Achievers Awards
- NEWS20 hours ago
Ruga Settlements Not Only For Fulani Herders- Presidency
- METRO6 hours ago
JUST-IN: Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor, Steps Down
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Repentant Bandits Surrender 216 Rifles In Zamfara
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Intense Lobbying For House Leader As Reps Resume Tomorrow
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Diezanigate: INEC Deputy Director Gets 6-year Jail Term
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Atiku Files N2.5bn Suit Against PMB’s Aide, Onochie