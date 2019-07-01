National Theatre GM For Entombment July 12

The late General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, Mrs Stella Oyedepo, will be buried on July 12, the management of the organisation said on Monday.

The Public Relations Officer of the National Theatre, Mr Steve Ogundele, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that Oyedepo, 69, would be buried in Ilorin.

NAN reports that Oyedepo died on April 22 in a road accident on Sagamu-Benin Expressway on her way back from Calabar from an official duty.

Oyedepo assumed duty as the general manager of the Theatre on April 22, 2018.

Ogundele said that Oyedepo’s funeral arrangements would start with a commendation service at the National Theatre, Complex, Iganmu, on July 9.

“The funeral programmes in Kwara are service of songs and a night of tributes on July 11 and funeral service on July 12.

“It will be held at the Living Faith Church (Winners’ Chapel), New Jerusalem, Kwara State Headquarters, Gaa-Imam, off Ajase Road, Behind Stella Obasanjo Multipurpose Hall, Ilorin.

“The artistes’ night will hold inside the Main Hall of the Kwara State Arts Council, Garin Alimi, Ilorin, on July 11,” he said.

According to the official, Oyedepo was survived by her husband, Dr Hezekiah Bamidele Oyedepo, and children – Kayode, Iyedele, Boladele, Babadele, Omodele – a well as 11 grandchildren.

Revealed that Oyedepo, a playwright, wrote more than over 300 plays. About 30 have been published.

She was a seasoned culture administrator and the Executive Director of Kwara State Council for Arts and Culture for eight years.

Oyedepo hailed from Ondo State and trained as a linguist. In the 1980s, she served as a Senior Lecturer at the Kwara State College of Education.

Her plays explored themes such as marriage, corruption, politics and family values, while her works included `Greatest Gift-1988’’, “Brain Has No Gender-2001, “Our Wife is Not a Woman-1979’’ and“The Rebellion of the Bumpy-Chested’’. (NAN)