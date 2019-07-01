Connect with us
Regent Primary School Hosts Inter-schools Games

Sporting activities at the Regent Primary School reached the climax over the weekend as the school successfully hosted Famark School, Abuja Preparatory School and Premier International School, Abuja to inter-schools sports competitions.

The games, which were put together primarily to foster inter-schools relationship as well as to compliment the physical aspect of the school’s Total Man Concept curriclum featured football, swimming and athletics for both girls and boys.

The games coordinator and head of sports department,the Regent Primary, Mr Joseph Evbotokhai, while speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports on the sideline of the games, extolled the leadership platform of sports and encouraged pupils to embrace it, so as to build their physical stamina and developmental ability for future exploits.

He said the event was succssful as it provides pupils opportunity to  showcase their love and enthusiasm for sports activities in promoting peace, co-existence, team spirit and great sportsmanship.

“We give God the glory for the successful conclusion of the game. It started like a joke when the school gave a standing order that we should organise sports competition because we usually go for Cubic Games but because the game was stopped for five years, we decided to organise something similar to what is done in the British Community of Schools. That was what brought about the Games and we decided to start with three sports – swimming, athletics and football and it was a huge success.

“I am so marvelled  by the performance of all the schools, especially those that came for the first time like Famark School. They really gave schools that have been competing a run for their money. Abuja Preparatory  and Premier International Schools also showed the strength and stuff they are made of. But my school, the Regent Primary proved to them that we are the master when it to sports.

“The main objective of the games is to foster relationship among schools and also to give pupils a good standard and ground to compete against themselves. Next year we hope to do something bigger than this because then we should have schools from outside Abuja. Our motive is to bring schools together and compete with one another in a like manner,” he said.

At the end of the keenly contested event, host school, The Regent Primary emerged winner with 1090 points, followed by Premier International School with 650 points, while Abuja Preparatory School and Famark School finished third and fourth with 530 and 360 points respectively.

