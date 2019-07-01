Connect with us
Shehu Sani Empowers 150 Constituents With Working Tools

Published

1 min ago

on

Immediate past Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Senator Shehu Sani on Monday distributed 50 pumping machines, 50 grinding machines and 50 Sewing machines to people of his constituents.

Beneficiaries of the items were drawn from Giwa, Igabi, Chikun, Kaduna South, Kaduna North, Kajuru and Birnin Gwari local government areas of Kaduna State that made up the district.

Speaking during the distribution which took place at Kenfeli Resort, said the items are not from him as gift or donation but given as part of his constituency projects which is part of dividends of democracy.

“These items given to you are not presents given to you by those you elected and they are neither favour done to you nor donations, they are your legitimate rights and part of the dividends of democracy for electing people into the position of office.

He urged them to make use of the items for the purpose for which it was given for as an empowerment tool.

According to him, “even though I am not a serving senator today, I still have a duty to deliver these empowerment materials to you, these materials were allocated to my office and my person and I have a duty to deliver it to you.

He also called on them to appreciate the parliament for the purpose of equity justice and fair play in the distribution of items to be delivered to the constituent.

Sani called on electorates to create self respect for themselves by not collecting anything given to them by politicians seeking positions in various offices,

“I am a Comrade and Comrades don’t retire and cannot be retired, Comrades are elected because they speak the truth wherever they go, I fear no one and whoever says anything which demands our response we will reply even if it is the President of Nigeria.”

Sen. Sani while calling on the people not to take position of silence and continue to suffer, urged them  to speak truth to power and to the people in power irrespective of whether you like them or not.

“We are in the centre of Northern Nigeria, the region which is faced with crisis, violence and bloodshed, whether the President is from the north or not, you all have the right to demand for equity and justice as concerned with the affairs of governance” he stressed.

Sani called on the people of Kaduna central to be very conscious of their place in the politics of Kaduna as they have been seriously marginalised and exploited in the politics of the state .

“As a Senator, within the four years of my tenure in office, I was able to construct seven hospitals, at Giwachikun, giwa, Igabi , Birnin gwari and Tudun Wada in Kaduna South which are fully equipped with bed, matrasses and equipment” he said.

 


