Sultan Warns Against Giving Security Challenges Ethnic Colouration

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has warned against the danger of giving the security challenges facing the country ethnic colouration.

The Sultan who spoke through Professor Dawud S. O. Noibi Obe, MUSWEN Executive Secretary in Iwo, Osun State, at the weekend during the commissioning of Sheikh Idrees Faazazi Mogaji Central Mosque pointed out that such embellishments could spark ethnic crisis.

The Sultan said what should be of paramount importance to well meaning Nigerians should be how to join hands together and put an end to insecurity in the country.

He charged leaders and particularly religious leaders to disabuse the minds of youths in particular against ethnic bias that could cause hatred and degenerate to crisis if not nipped in the bud promptly.

The monarch charged Muslims to emulate the Mogaji family of Iwo by investing in the propagation of Islam that has reward here and in the great beyond rather than spending on things that are ephemeral and frivolous.

Also speaking, Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abdullah Adeyanju Binuyo and the deputy governor of Oyo State, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan in their separate speeches commended Sheikh Abdul-Rasheed Idrees Faazazi Mogaji for thinking and acting right.

They,however,admonished worshippers in the mosque to contribute to the maintenance of the mosque,adding that by doing so they would have done their bit and therefore qualify for rewards from Allah.

In his lecture, Dr. Furahe Riyadh from Saudi Arabia said the Mogaji family should not see the mosque as their personal belonging because according to him, the moment the mosque is commissioned for use, it has become the property of Allah.

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbduRasheed Adewale Akanbi commended Sheikh Faazazi Mogaji for having a good vision and devoting all that is required to make the vision come to reality.

He admonished sons and daughters of Iwoland at home and abroad to emulate Sheikh Mogaji by thinking of what they can do for the growth and development of Iwoland.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Sheikh Mogaji expressed his appreciation to Allah for making the dream of his family come to fulfillment and extended his appreciation to those who were at the event.