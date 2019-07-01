‘Umuahia Sanitation Is Collective Responsibility’

Sanitation of Umuahia, the Abia state capital and its environs is a collective responsibility of the residents of the state for their good health and because of the status.

The Chairman of Umuahia North Local Government Council, Barrister Kelechi Ezechukwu stated this, while speaking to LEADERSHIP at the council headquarters, in the capital.

His words, “The consequences of our failure to do this, which includes possible epidemic, environmental pollution, erosion, fire outbreak, and traffic gridlock, among others are no minor issues.

He said by being the host community to the capital, the council area is faced with many environmental challenges which require the participation of the people both individually and collectively to address

“Our level of personal hygiene, the environmental sanitation of our homes and places of business speak volumes about us as a people whether we accept this or not” he emphasized.

The Mayor of the city used the forum to commend the state government for its untiring efforts at keeping the state clean despite the huge material, financial challenges and human factors.

Ezechukwu, who monitored and participated in last weekend’s environmental sanitation exercise in the state in the capital, appreciated the people for turning out for it enmasse.

“At the headquarters, we used our newly acquired mower and other implements for the exercise. The enthusiasm shown by the staff during the period was unprecedented in recent time,” he said.

The chairman also used the opportunity to warn the residents against dumping of refuse in the drainage either before or during rains, saying such acts result to blockage and flooding.

He said to address traffic gridlocks in the capital, the council has concluded plans to mark-out designated parking places for vehicles and complains against the task-force committee on traffic obstruction.

According to Ezechukwu, who was sworn in for a second period on the seat by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu less than a fortnight ago, there are many plans on the board by the council to move the area forward.

His words, “Sooner than later, they will begin to manifest. And I make bold to say that across the country, Abia is one of the few states where councils are run without government interference.”

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, the state Ministry of Solid Minerals and Environment, Pastor Obinna Enyinna condemned the negative attitude of some residents of the residents to their environments.

Speaking to newsmen while monitoring the exercise, he said as the rainy season is intensifying, the ministry has concluded plans to desalt the drainage to make freeways for the water to avoid flooding.