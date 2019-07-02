AGRICULTURE
Abandoned Zamfara Fertilizer Company Resumes Production
Zamfara fertilizer company has resumed production over 13 years after it was shut down due to funding challenges.
The company, owned by the state government, however, began rolling out fertilizer brands on Monday following recent injection of funds by the government.
Gov. Bello Matawalle had during an inspection of the facility, released N10 million to rehabilitate the production lines and purchase needed raw materials.
“Recently when I visited the company, some pessimists thought it would not resume production, but I believed in the optimism expressed by the Managing Director who said the company could come back to life with a little resources.
“The government released the sum of N10 million and today, production has resumed and the company is back on track,” the governor noted.
He assured that the government would upgrade the plant, so that its products would compete favourably with others within and outside the country.
While conducting the governor round the facility, the Managing Director, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad, said that the company has an installed capacity of 35 tonnes per hour and 84,000 bags per month.
“Your Excellency, words alone cannot express how we all feel that work has resumed at this facility, l want to inform you that many families will benefit from your gesture and our children can comfortably go to school.
“We shall continue to pray and support this administration because of its people oriented agenda and the management will ever remain committed to the sustenance of the company,” he said.
