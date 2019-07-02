CPN Developing National Standard For E-Learning – Uwadie

Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) on Tuesday said the council was developing a national standard for e-learning across board in the country.

The CPN President, Prof. Charles Uwadia, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as part of his agenda for the Council.

According to him, the standard is not just for Information Technology (IT) programme but for every programme.

NAN reports that Uwadia was recently re-elected President of CPN at the just- concluded IT Assembly held in Abuja.

According to him, the national standard will take the form of requirements in terms of curriculum, infrastructure, qualifications of teachers, communication devices, required certifications and all others.

“In this digital era, learning is going beyond the physical walls of institutions; so we are trying to create awareness for e-learning and this we started last year.

“We have a committee that is actually working toward producing and developing a national standard for e-learning across board, at every level of learning, not only in IT, in every programme, every course one can think of.

“It is a huge thing and we discover it involves a lot. Even now, we actually need to engage with some other stakeholders and we will be working very hard to take this forward,’’ he said.

The CPN boss said their signature project which was the e-government academy like e-learning, also needed the development of standards for digital literacy for government officials.

He said the target government officials were the three arms of government- the executive, legislative and judiciary, saying that when they were digitally literate they would imbibe the culture of IT.

Uwadia pointed out that part of his agenda for this tenure was also to further consolidate on some of the achievements recorded in the last two years of which foremost was to make CPN visible among Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

According to him, the Feb. 28 relocation of its head office to Abuja was a means of making the Council visible.

“As the regulator of the profession and practice, most of our interactions are with the MDAs of government and we cannot sit in Lagos and do that effectively and since February, we have actually started reaping the benefits of that decision.

“Now we can respond to any request or call for meeting within the shortest possible time.

“When we were in Lagos, we can be invited to a meeting in Abuja, we might not even get any notice until the meeting is over,’’ he said.

Uwadia said that many MDAs were now imbibing the culture of digital activities, e-government, e- learning and their being present would serve as a guide for them.

He said that CPN was there to guide, advise agencies and of course, they would be doing this in collaboration with National Information Technology and Development Agency (NITDA).

“The MDAs while imbibing the culture of deploying IT should consult us and we will ensure that professionals and not quacks are used.

“Then, of course, ultimately, it benefits government and the people of Nigeria, because when you involve professionals in IT projects that will be money well spent.

“ So that you don’t have too many incidents of abandoned IT projects or IT projects not properly done or done by quacks,’’ he said.

Uwadia said that quackery in the industry was a difficult subject, saying that the way forward was both `carrot and stick’ approach to offer incentives.

He said the Council would let people know the benefits of belonging and then the `stick’ was to shut down institutions or places of IT practice that were not registered.

“In the last two years, we have been doing that of `carrot’ approach and very soon, we will be publishing our register of members for 2019 which we have already distributed at the IT Assembly.

“We will be distributing it to government offices and private sector so that people can see those who are members, those who are not and then the next thing of course will be to start going out for enforcement,’’ he said.