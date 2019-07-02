NEWS
CSOs Laud PIRPP Boss Over Anti-corruption War Under PMB
The coalition of Nigeria Civil Society for Peace, Unity and Development has praised the landmark achievements of the Chairman of the Panel on Presidential Initiative on the Recovery of Public Properties (PIRPP) Chief Obono Obla under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The coalition which is the amalgamation of 377 Non-Governmental Organisations with branches in all the 36 state of Nigeria and Abuja, gave their positive commendation on the Chairman of the panel when they paid an-unscheduled courtesy call on him in his office.
Speaking during the courtesy call, the National President of the Group, Alhaji Comrade Dauda Balale Sokoto, called on the Chairman of the Panel to immediately swing into actions to bring to book all those that their names were released recently by the panel to have illegally amass public wealth.
He specifically directed the Chairman to ensure the immediate prosecution of all those named in the list released by the panel including Senator Peter Nwaoboshi who is also among.
He therefore urged the chairman not to leave any stone on-turned until all those on the list are brought to book in accordance with the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.
While responding, Obono Obla praised the groups for what he called doggedness, integrity and fearlessness to ensure that Nigeria is free of corruption.
He urged them to join hands with him and other anti-corruption agencies to put total end to menace in Nigeria.
MOST READ
CSOs Laud PIRPP Boss Over Anti-corruption War Under PMB
The coalition of Nigeria Civil Society for Peace, Unity and Development has praised the landmark achievements of the Chairman of...
Police Nabs 6 Rapist, 3 Cattle Rustlers in Kebbi
Police in Kebbi State have arrested 6 suspected rapist in Warra , the headquarters of Ngaski local government area for...
Leave Now, Abia Warns Over-aged Civil Servants
The office of the Head of Service (HoS) of Abia state has warned civil servants in the state who are...
NDDC Restates Commitment to Development Of Niger Delta
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has restated its commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region despite distractions....
CPN Developing National Standard For E-Learning – Uwadie
Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) on Tuesday said the council was developing a national standard for e-learning across...
Rivers: Police Raid Brothels In Search Of Murdered Cops’ Rifles
Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command on Monday night raided brothels located in Diobu, a densely populated area of...
NIMN To Commence Mentorship Programme For Members
Umbrella body for marketing professionals in Nigeria, the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), has announced plans to introduce...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
JUST-IN: APC Settles For Doguwa As House Of Reps Leader
- NEWS13 hours ago
Labour Issues Strike Notice Over Minimum Wage
- NEWS21 hours ago
I’m Also Victim Of Sexual Abuse – TY Bello
- NEWS13 hours ago
50 Die, 70 Injured In Benue Tanker Explosion
- NEWS24 hours ago
You Must Be Investigated In Spite Stepping Down, Lawyers Tell COZA Pastor
- NEWS4 hours ago
JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Controversy Over Ruga Settlements Unnecessary – Northern govs
- POLITICS3 hours ago
Senate Endorses Yahaya, Abaribe, 6 Others As Principal Officers