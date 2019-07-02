Connect with us
LAW

EFCC Re-Arraigns Fayose Before New Judge

Published

1 min ago

on

The Economic and Financial Crmes Commission on Tuesday rearraigned embattled former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose in a Federal High Court in Lagos over N6.9billion Money laundering and fraud.

 

Details later…

 

 

