FG Approves New Conditions Of Service For AIB Workers

The Federal Government has approved a new condition of service for workers of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB).

Mr Tunji Oketunbi, the General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB, made this known on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AIB is the agency charged with the responsibility of investigating air accidents and serious incidents in Nigeria and anywhere it is invited with a view to preventing future reoccurrence.

Oketunbi said in a statement that the approval was conveyed in a letter dated June 25, and sent to the bureau from the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

He said this was the first time the bureau would be having her own condition of service since it was established as an autonomous agency 12 years ago.

“The AIB was established via the Civil Aviation Act 2006, but became operational in 2007. Before then, it was a Department in the then Federal Ministry of Aviation.

“Before now, the agency had been using the conditions of service of a sister agency, while her struggles to have her own for several years had been unsuccessful,” he said.

Also, the Commissioner for AIB, Mr Akin Olateru, thanked the Head of Civil Service, the Ministry of Transportation, the unions and the staff of AIB for the landmark achievement.

Olateru said that the AIB management was committed to improving the welfare of the entire staff.

He said: ‘‘This is one of the proofs that we value our staff and are committed to a robust welfare package for them.

“Since we came onboard, we have relentlessly been pursuing accelerated capacity development, provision of conducive environment for working and a world standard working conditions for our staff.”

The commissioner urged the workers to reciprocate the gesture by redoubling their efforts in discharging their duties and responsibilities.

He further enjoined them to support the management in its bid to repositioning the bureau to meet the global standards in accident investigation.

Olateru said this was very important for the entire staff of the bureau toward improving their welfare and a motivation in discharging their best at their various duties to enhance air safety.