Connect with us
Advertise With Us

WORLD

Flash Floods In Siberia Engulfed 10,000 Homes As Death Toll Rises To 14

Published

1 min ago

on

The regional administration in Moscow on Tuesday reported that flash floods in Siberian region of Irkutsk have engulfed 10,000 homes and death toll has risen to 14.

An emergency official reported that another 13 people have gone missing and about 200 people have been hospitalised.

“No children have been killed, according to preliminary reports,’’ the official said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

The official said the torrential rains, in the eastern Siberian region in recent weeks, have caused rivers to overflow, resulting in severe flooding.

It added that nearly 100 communities have been inundated and thousands of residents have been evacuated.

The regional administration said that last week, two residents of the rural town of Yevdokimova died after refusing to leave their home during an evacuation.

The administration insisted that residents should heed the warning to evacuate.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

WORLD1 min ago

Flash Floods In Siberia Engulfed 10,000 Homes As Death Toll Rises To 14

The regional administration in Moscow on Tuesday reported that flash floods in Siberian region of Irkutsk have engulfed 10,000 homes...
NEWS6 mins ago

Hong Kong Protests Trample Rule Of Law – China

China has accused protesters who vandalised Hong Kong’s parliament on Monday of “serious illegal actions” that “trample on the rule...
NEWS16 mins ago

Unilorin Vows To Prosecute Illegal Farmers, Herders On Its Property

The University of Ilorin in Kwara says it will henceforth prosecute illegal farmers and herders apprehended on its property. Prof....
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa
AFRICA35 mins ago

Zambia, Zimbabwe To Build Joint Power Plant In 2020

Zambia and Zimbabwe will start building the 2,400 MW Batoka Gorge hydro power plant next year, a company jointly owned...
LAW57 mins ago

Fayose Re-Arraigned, Gets Leave To Travel Overseas

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday re-arraigned former Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti over alleged N6.9 billion...
WORLD1 hour ago

Death Toll In Sudan Protest Hits 10

Three bodies with bullet wounds were found in Sudan’s Omdurman city, leading Sudanese activists said yesterday, bringing the total death...
LAW1 hour ago

EFCC Re-Arraigns Fayose Before New Judge

The Economic and Financial Crmes Commission on Tuesday rearraigned embattled former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose in a Federal High...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: