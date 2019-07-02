Flash Floods In Siberia Engulfed 10,000 Homes As Death Toll Rises To 14

The regional administration in Moscow on Tuesday reported that flash floods in Siberian region of Irkutsk have engulfed 10,000 homes and death toll has risen to 14.

An emergency official reported that another 13 people have gone missing and about 200 people have been hospitalised.

“No children have been killed, according to preliminary reports,’’ the official said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

The official said the torrential rains, in the eastern Siberian region in recent weeks, have caused rivers to overflow, resulting in severe flooding.

It added that nearly 100 communities have been inundated and thousands of residents have been evacuated.

The regional administration said that last week, two residents of the rural town of Yevdokimova died after refusing to leave their home during an evacuation.

The administration insisted that residents should heed the warning to evacuate.