How Yiola, Wilfred Scooped President Buhari’s Golf Cup Prizes
Dr. Dakop Yiola of NNPC Medical Services, Benin beat other contestants to win Daily Trust’s organised President Buhari Golf Cup tournament Best Nett for men by a solitary shot.
Yiola, who played in handicap 23, returned 147 to emerge the overall winner of the Nett prize.
He edged a close contest at the expense of another double-digit player, S. I. Danmadami, who posted 103 nett.
Amina Wilfred of the Nigerian Police Force shot best net of 149 to win the female version. Wilfred, who played on handicap beat S. Emina who posted 145 nett to the lady top prize.
Awoyungbo, played on handicap 16 signed 156c/b on his scorecard to emerge the winner of the Veteran Men at the expense of J Anetor and H. Abbo, who played 156 and 163 respectively to finish second and third.
There were other winners in different categories, who also carted away different prizes at the well-attended dinner and awards presentation held at IBB Golf Club house on Sunday.
Former president of the Senate, Senator David Mark, expressed joy at the revival of the President’s Cup and charged Trust Media to ensure it continuity.
“For several years, we have not had President Cup. Daily Trust has done well to organise the tournament and the turnout is an indication of the interest people have in the game,” Senator Mark said.
Speaking in the same vein, a member of Board of Trustees of the IBB Golf Club, Sir Lucky Babatunde Omoluwa, applauded the organisers and the IBB Golf Club’s continuous support towards hosting the Cup in the future.
“First, congratulations to Daily Trust. Few months ago, I did the ceremonial tee-off in Kaduna where I advised that the finals be played in Abuja. I’m glad the final is being played here today. This is quite encouraging. I’m happy it is successful and we are looking forward to next year.
“We assure Daily Trust of support next year. They have revived the President’s Cup and it should continue from there. We are here to encourage Daily Trust and we are happy with what they are doing,” he said.
