Connect with us
Advertise With Us

SPORTS

How Yiola, Wilfred Scooped President Buhari’s Golf Cup Prizes

Published

28 mins ago

on

Dr. Dakop Yiola of NNPC Medical Services, Benin beat other contestants to win Daily Trust’s organised President Buhari Golf Cup tournament Best Nett for men by a solitary shot.

Yiola, who played in handicap 23, returned 147 to emerge the overall winner of the Nett prize.

He edged a close contest at the expense of another double-digit player, S. I. Danmadami, who posted 103 nett.

Amina Wilfred of the Nigerian Police Force shot best net of 149 to win the female version. Wilfred, who played on handicap beat S. Emina who posted 145 nett to the lady top prize.

Awoyungbo, played on handicap 16 signed 156c/b on his scorecard to emerge the winner of the Veteran Men at the expense of J Anetor and H. Abbo, who played 156 and 163 respectively to finish second and third.

There were other winners in different categories, who also carted away different prizes at the well-attended dinner and awards presentation held at IBB Golf Club house on Sunday.

Former president of the Senate, Senator David Mark, expressed joy at the revival of the President’s Cup and charged Trust  Media to ensure it continuity.

“For several years, we have not had President Cup. Daily Trust has done well to organise the tournament and the turnout is an indication of the interest people have in the game,” Senator Mark said.

Speaking in the same vein,  a member of Board of Trustees of the IBB Golf Club, Sir Lucky Babatunde Omoluwa, applauded the organisers and  the IBB Golf Club’s continuous support towards hosting the Cup in the future.

“First, congratulations to Daily Trust. Few months ago, I did the ceremonial tee-off in Kaduna where I advised that the finals be played in Abuja. I’m glad the final is being played here today. This is quite encouraging.  I’m happy it is successful and we are looking forward to next year.

“We assure Daily Trust of support next year. They have revived the President’s Cup and it should continue from there. We are here to encourage Daily Trust and we are happy with what they are doing,” he said.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

METRO45 mins ago

FCTA Urges Residents To Embrace Family Planning

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has called on residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to embrace family planning...
POLITICS48 mins ago

Docked Ex-Gov Shema’s Reprieve Takes Centre Stage In Katsina

The leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State and former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu...
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY50 mins ago

Nigeria Not Prepared For 4th Industrial Revolution – Obioha

Mimshach Obioha is the executive director of Ventures Platform Foundation, an early stage fund, acceleration, incubating, policy advocacy and entrepreneurship...
POLITICS50 mins ago

Youths Demand 40% Appointments In PMB’s Cabinet

Ahead of the formation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, youths have demanded for 40% representation in the cabinet. This is...
POLITICS51 mins ago

No Respite Yet For APC In Zamfara

UMAR MOHAMMED in this report writes on the crisis bedeviling the now opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State....
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY59 mins ago

Danbatta, NCC And Search For Nigeria’s Zuckerbergs

In his book, 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari pertinently and repeatedly gives us a wakeup call...
NEWS1 hour ago

Kogi To Enroll Additional 23,440 Cash Transfer Beneficiaries

The Kogi State Office of Social Investment Programme (SIP) said it has commenced the enrollment of additional 23, 440 beneficiaries...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: