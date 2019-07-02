Kwara Gov Approves N232M For Nutrition, Primary Health Care

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved immediate payment of N232 million in counterpart funding to deepen access to primary health care, health insurance and nutrition for under-three children in the state.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye said this in the statement on Tuesday in Ilorin.

According to him, N100 million of the amount will go for counterpart funds for Basic Health care Provision Funds (BHPV); N50 million for Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRIN); and N82 million to access global grants for malaria.

Ajakaye said the release of the counterpart funds for BHPV would grant Kwara access to the World Bank/Federal Government’s grant to cater for health needs of pregnant and nursing women and children.

“Access to such funds will help combat maternal mortality rate and other basic health challenges related to women and children.

“Apart from this, the funds will help to fix facilities for primary health care and reduce the pressure on secondary and tertiary health institutions,” Ajakaye added.

He also said the counterpart funds for ANRIN would grant Kwara access to donor funds to boost nutrition needs of children in what is a practical step to end the menace of stunting and wasting among young children.

“UNICEF has said stunted/wasted children, all of them victims of malnutrition, are at risk of early death or becoming liabilities to the society as they are unable to cope in school or contribute to economic growth.

“Experts have decried malnutrition rate among children in the North Central, where Kwara falls.

“These children are so key to the bright future that this Governor envisions for Kwara.

“It is important to urgently key into any initiative that would boost their nutrition and give them a brighter chance at life,” he said.

According to the CPS, the N82 million counterparts funding for malaria is to ensure that Kwara also benefits from Global Funds set aside by donor agencies to combat malaria.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the release of the counterpart funding for health care came alongside the payment of the N450 million to Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), which the agency insisted was diverted by the last administration.

That diversion had led to the blacklisting of the state from the funds meant to boost access to education.