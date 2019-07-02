Lagos Reads Riot Act To Motorists, Impounds Vehicles

The Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has read riot to motorists violating traffic laws in the state to desist from the act or risk their vehicles being impounded.

Hamzat who spoke on Tuesday when he flagged off the continuation of the construction of the Lagos –Badagry Expressway said the activities of the motorists driving against traffic in that axis of the state was endangering the lives of the citizens.

The obviously enraged Hamzat who ordered that three vehicles be impounded said, ‘’As we were coming from this road this morning we saw vehicles facing one way in the process we stopped some of them we turned them back and some of them we said officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to go and process them.

‘’Now a lot of our citizens on the roads were giving excuses that ‘there is no road that is why we have to face one way’. Unfortunately, on that same road we saw a young man that was hit by commercial motorcyclist also known as ‘Okada’ while taking one way. So that young man can be anybody’s brother, somebody’s cousin , somebody’s father. So we cannot say because the road is not in good shape and they will now break the law.’’

Harping on the road construction, Hamzat accompanied by top government officials said, ‘’ On June 2nd, just two days after our inauguration the governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and myself have been here and I am here again to show Lagosians that this is a very critical road for us and that construction will start again on this road and that is why we are here today to fulfil that promise.

‘’As you recall it is a massive road, we are expanding four lanes to ten lanes , it is a 60 kilometre road from Bode Thomas all the way to Okokomaiko that is what we are doing and the essence is to say that we will again start all over again. From Agboju to trade fair that road will be completed this year. That is from the four lanes it to ten lanes. At least we saw the state of the road presently.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure Engineer Olujimi Hotonou pointed out that the road is one of the gateways of the country that connects Nigeria to neighbouring countries.

Hotonou said, ‘’ It is currently heavily congested, journey time which use to take 15 to 30 minutes now take between three to four hours. The extreme regular congestion has a significant impact on economic activities, reduces the potential for future growth and perhaps most importantly it has a large detrimental impact on the quality of life of millions of Lagosians on this axis.’’