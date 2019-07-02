NEWS
Lagos Reads Riot Act To Motorists, Impounds Vehicles
The Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has read riot to motorists violating traffic laws in the state to desist from the act or risk their vehicles being impounded.
Hamzat who spoke on Tuesday when he flagged off the continuation of the construction of the Lagos –Badagry Expressway said the activities of the motorists driving against traffic in that axis of the state was endangering the lives of the citizens.
The obviously enraged Hamzat who ordered that three vehicles be impounded said, ‘’As we were coming from this road this morning we saw vehicles facing one way in the process we stopped some of them we turned them back and some of them we said officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to go and process them.
‘’Now a lot of our citizens on the roads were giving excuses that ‘there is no road that is why we have to face one way’. Unfortunately, on that same road we saw a young man that was hit by commercial motorcyclist also known as ‘Okada’ while taking one way. So that young man can be anybody’s brother, somebody’s cousin , somebody’s father. So we cannot say because the road is not in good shape and they will now break the law.’’
Harping on the road construction, Hamzat accompanied by top government officials said, ‘’ On June 2nd, just two days after our inauguration the governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and myself have been here and I am here again to show Lagosians that this is a very critical road for us and that construction will start again on this road and that is why we are here today to fulfil that promise.
‘’As you recall it is a massive road, we are expanding four lanes to ten lanes , it is a 60 kilometre road from Bode Thomas all the way to Okokomaiko that is what we are doing and the essence is to say that we will again start all over again. From Agboju to trade fair that road will be completed this year. That is from the four lanes it to ten lanes. At least we saw the state of the road presently.
Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure Engineer Olujimi Hotonou pointed out that the road is one of the gateways of the country that connects Nigeria to neighbouring countries.
Hotonou said, ‘’ It is currently heavily congested, journey time which use to take 15 to 30 minutes now take between three to four hours. The extreme regular congestion has a significant impact on economic activities, reduces the potential for future growth and perhaps most importantly it has a large detrimental impact on the quality of life of millions of Lagosians on this axis.’’
MOST READ
Lagos Reads Riot Act To Motorists, Impounds Vehicles
The Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has read riot to motorists violating traffic laws in the state...
Oyo ALGON Berates Makinde Over Plan To Hold Election Next Year
The Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State chapter, Prince Abass Aleshinloye has berated the state...
Osun Guber: We Are Confident Of Victory At Apex Court – PDP
…CSO harps on fairness, impartiality Ahead of the Supreme Court judgment on the September 22, 2018 governorship election in Osun...
CAN Objects To FG’s Allegation Of ‘False Claims’ On Mrs Sharibu
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, has condemned statements by the Nigerian embassy...
Stop Politicising Ruga Settlement Policy – NOA DG
The Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari has called on politicians to desist from politicising the issue...
10m Nigerian Children Are Out Of School – Lawan
The President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan has decried the glowing population of Nigerian children who are currently out of...
CSOs Laud PIRPP Boss Over Anti-corruption War Under PMB
The coalition of Nigeria Civil Society for Peace, Unity and Development has praised the landmark achievements of the Chairman of...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS13 hours ago
Labour Issues Strike Notice Over Minimum Wage
- NEWS21 hours ago
I’m Also Victim Of Sexual Abuse – TY Bello
- NEWS14 hours ago
50 Die, 70 Injured In Benue Tanker Explosion
- NEWS5 hours ago
JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate
- POLITICS4 hours ago
Senate Endorses Yahaya, Abaribe, 6 Others As Principal Officers
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Controversy Over Ruga Settlements Unnecessary – Northern govs
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
RMAFC To Review Salaries Of Political Office Holders
- POLITICS14 hours ago
House Leader: Why We Settled For Doguwa – APC