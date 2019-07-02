NEWS
NAWOJ Leadership Crisis: Court Refers Case To ADR
Justice Rabi Gwandu of the National Industrial Court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday ordered contending parties in the disputed election of the National Association of Women Journalists’ (NAWOJ), Lagos Chapter, to explore Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to give them opportunity to resolve their dispute out of court.
Justice Gwandu, who noted that the matter has become controversial and other matters have come to the fore, said parties are advised to go for ADR on or before the second day of October 2019.”
A member of the association, Mrs Sekinah Lawal, who filed the suit, is challenging the declaration of Ekene Adeola as NAWOJ Lagos State Chapter Chairperson in the polls, by the Registered Trustees of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).
She joined Adeola, the NUJ Registered Trustees, Ifeyinwa Omole, Ladi Bala, Mrs Abiola Beckley and Mrs Yemisi Adeniran as first to sixth defendants in the suit.
On May 30, three of the six parties suspected of involvement in disobeying the court’s order stopping the May 23 election, begged for forgiveness.
Lawal and Adeola were candidates in the chairperson category of the NAWOJ election, but the NICN granted Lawal an interim injunction restraining the defendants from going on with the poll.
However, Adeola – in unclear circumstances – purportedly emerged as the winner and was sworn in as Chairperson, following which the judge, on May 30, summoned the defendants.
But Adeola, Beckley and Adeniran apologised to Justice Gwandu when they were accused of contempt.
The judge accepted their apology.
At the resumption of proceedings yesterday, the judge observed that Lawal’s reply to the defendants’ counter affidavit filed by her counsel Adebayo Badmus, had introduced certain “controversial” issues.
The judge urged the parties to seek an out of court settlement.
Aside the suit, some NAWOJ and NUJ officials, including Ifeyinwa Omole, are also at the centre of an alleged N150million housing scandal, which is currently before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
In her May 22 affidavit in support of suit, Lawal averred that Adeola was ineligible to participate in the polls having been disqualified by a seven-man Electoral Committee which screened candidates for the election.
She averred that upon constitution of the Electoral Committee under the Chairmanship of Grace Ekpoanwan Achum, the electoral committee screened all the candidates for the respective offices and cleared only candidates that met the requirement of the NUJ Constitution.
MOST READ
NAWOJ Leadership Crisis: Court Refers Case To ADR
Justice Rabi Gwandu of the National Industrial Court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday ordered contending parties in the disputed election...
NIWA Blames Operator For Lagos Boat Accident
The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) on Tuesday said overloading and night traveling was responsible for the accident of the...
Court Remands 3 Over BEDC Electrical Aluminium Cables Theft
An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday, remanded three men, Ramon Yusuf, (26,) Jimoh Ismail, (22) and Abiodun...
Oyo Technically Bankrupt, Says Makinde
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde on Tuesday declared that the state government is technically bankrupt, adding that his administration is...
Kaduna Govt Reshuffles Permanent Secretaries As 5 Retire
The Kaduna State Government has reshuffled the permanent secretaries as their new postings announced. In a statement by Governor Nasir...
Court Remands 2 For Smoking Indian Hemp In Public
For allegedly smoking hard drug suspected to be Indian hemp in the public, an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in...
Census: NPopC Commences Area Demarcation In 28 Local Government
National Population Commission (NPopC) has commenced Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise in 28 local government ahead of the country census....
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS16 hours ago
Labour Issues Strike Notice Over Minimum Wage
- NEWS24 hours ago
I’m Also Victim Of Sexual Abuse – TY Bello
- NEWS16 hours ago
50 Die, 70 Injured In Benue Tanker Explosion
- NEWS7 hours ago
JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate
- POLITICS6 hours ago
Senate Endorses Yahaya, Abaribe, 6 Others As Principal Officers
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Controversy Over Ruga Settlements Unnecessary – Northern govs
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
RMAFC To Review Salaries Of Political Office Holders
- POLITICS16 hours ago
House Leader: Why We Settled For Doguwa – APC