NDDC Restates Commitment to Development Of Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has restated its commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region despite distractions.

This is as a chieftian of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the Professor Nelson Brambraifa-led interim management teams of the interventionist agency.

NDDC, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by the Director, Corporate Affairs, Charles Obi Odili, said the attacks on the management of the commission was aimed at impairing on the ability to deliver on its mandate as an interventionist agency.

The statement reads: “The management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has noticed a flurry of attacks in the media against the Commission in the past three weeks.

“The attacks bear the hallmark of a carefully choreographed campaign to bring down the executive management of the commission, and impair its ability to deliver on its mandate as an interventionist agency.

“This campaign started with petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleging financial impropriety when there was none.

“It is instructive to note that officials of the crime commission, being persons with proven intellect and integrity, saw through the pack of lies, and thus exonerated the executive management from any malfeasance. The discerning public also saw through the monumental lie, as no person or entity in Nigeria can withdraw N2.8 billion, in cash, across the counter.

“Next came allegations of the ‘Squandering of N750 billion by the executive management in four months.” Laughable as the allegation sounds, it has been repeated in several online platforms. Thankfully, none of the mainstream media outlets has caught on to this for the simple reason that the allegations defy common sense.

“For a start, the entire budget of the commission in the last two years is not up to that amount. Funds available to the commission in the last two years, is nowhere near the amount. How anyone can claim a commission can squander what it does not have, beats the imagination.

“Any one conversant with public sector rules, and the strict financial regulations enforced by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, will know that a government agency cannot spend what amounts to more than twice its two year’s budget in four months.

“The allegations against the commission flies in the face of the excellent work the present executive management, led by Prof Nelson Brambaifa has done to deliver on its core mandate of developing the region.”

Meanwhile, a chieftian of the APC, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the appointment of members of the interim executive management team of the NDDC, based on the achievements recorded by the time within a short period of time.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, said those attacking the Brambraifa-led team are the enemies of the progress and development of the oil-rich region.

He said: “Those attacking the current management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC),under the leadership of Professor Nelson Brambaifa, are enemies of the progress and development of the oil-rich region.

The Professor Nelson Brambraifa-led team stands as the best team of the NDDC in terms of works and politics because their presence are felt in all sections of the Niger Delta region.

“The fact remains that the present management team is comprised of diligent and principled professionals, they need to be encouraged and motivated to achieve more for the region.”