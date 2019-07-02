Oil Prices Rise As Nigeria, Others Support Extension Of Output Cut

Oil prices surged above $1 a barrel yesterday after Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Nigeria backed the extension of supply cuts for another six to nine months ahead of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting this week.

Brent crude futures for September touched an intraday high of $66.14 a barrel and were up $1.12, or 1.7 per cent, at $65.86 a barrel while the United States (US) crude futures for August rose $1.10, or 1.9 per cent, to $59.57 a barrel after earlier hitting a peak of $60.10, the highest in over five weeks.

OPEC and its allies look set to extend oil supply cuts until at least the end of 2019 as top producers on Sunday endorsed the policy aimed at propping up the price of crude.

The federal government reaffirmed its strong support for the nine-month extension in oil production cut under the ‘‘Declaration of Cooperation’’ which seeks to improve global oil market stability among OPEC members.

Under the cooperation, according to agency reports, OPEC members and non-member nations accelerated the stabilisation of global oil market through voluntary production adjustments which amounted to 1.8 million barrels per day.

The head of the Nigerian delegation to the 176th meeting of OPEC, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, stated this at a press conference in Vienna while welcoming the commitment of Saudi Arabia and Russia to the planned extension.

She said: ‘‘Nigeria strongly endorses this commendable commitment and support this position, we believe that an extension of nine months is preferable to six months, as it offers greater certainty to the market, thereby reducing market volatility.’’

Yemi-Esan said that Nigeria recognised the transformational impact which the ‘‘declaration of cooperation’’ has had on global oil market with 24 oil-producing countries working together and contributing to improved market stability.

The Nigerian team head, who is also the permanent secretary of the Petroleum Resources Ministry, said that the development had benefited consumers and producers as well as impacted positively on the global economy.

She expressed Nigeria’s commitment to the declaration, saying that ‘’we will work to stabilise production by improving security in oil-producing regions through continued engagement with local communities.’’

Nigeria was exempted from the declaration in December 2016 when it was first signed owing to the security challenges in the Niger Delta at that time and the country’s difficulties in meeting the voluntary production adjustment.

In the same development, Mr. Bala Wunti, a representative of the newly appointed group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, noted that pricing and volume of products remained key factors in ensuring sustainable revenue generation for the country.

‘’Through the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’, greater stability is restored globally, Nigeria believes that having the right price and volume can support our aspiration and ensure a sustainable revenue generation.

‘’We believe that the continuation of the declaration is the way to go. A six-month extension is too short a time and will not have the required impact in curbing uncertainty and volatility which existed before the cooperation.

‘’So a nine-month extension is the way to go considering the objective of the declaration, that is why Nigeria supports the initiative and is also grateful that big nations are committed to it,’’ he said.

The OPEC, Russia and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, began discussions yesterday on supply cuts. The group has been reducing oil output since 2017 to prevent prices from sliding amid a weakening global economy and soaring US output.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend existing output cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) by six to nine months. Saudi Energy minister Khalid al-Falih said that the deal would most likely be extended by nine months and no deeper reductions were needed.

“While this needs to be ratified by the remaining members of the OPEC+ group, this appears to be a fait accompli,” ANZ analysts said in a note. Oil prices have come under renewed pressure in recent months from rising US supplies and a slowing global economy.

The US crude oil output in April rose to a fresh monthly record of 12.16 million bpd, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a monthly report.

Financial markets were buoyed by a thawing of US-China relationship after leaders of the world’s two largest economies agreed on Saturday to restart trade talks, though analysts remain skeptical that both sides can reach a deal soon.