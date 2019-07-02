Reps Seeks End To Air Crashes, Near Mishaps

The House of Representatives has employed measures to prevail on aircraft owners to keep strict adherence to safety aviation rules to end air crashes and near mishaps in the country.

Specifically, the Green Chamber tasked the Ministry of Aviation, to liaise with the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Accident Investigative Bureau (AIB) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) to enforce all safety standards as prescribed in the aviation industry guidelines, so as to forestall future crashes.

Also, the House urged the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to ensure that all Aircrafts in Nigeria are adequately maintained, and certify airworthy before commencing operation.

It said that as a nation, the Federal Government has the obligation at every point to make aviation industry work better for the citizenry.

The House took the decisions after deliberating on a motion on the need to forestall air crashes and near mishaps in Nigeria, by Hon. Chris Emeka Azubogu (Anambra).

Leading the debate, Azubogu recalled the recent near mishap of Air Peace Airline, Boeing 737-500 on Saturday 22nd June, 2019 while about to land, and the Air-peace Flight No P47291 which had about 94 passengers on board, said to have taken off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to the Port-Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State and while on landing, skidded off the tarmac, causing it to overshoot the runway.

Among several reasons to the air crashes, the lawmakers pointed out lack of aircraft maintenance, heavy downpour of rain and due to poor weather conditions.

To savage it, the lawmakers are of the opinion that air crashes and mishaps can rarely occur if all Stakeholders and other concerned authorities would adopt relevant apparatus to tackling the irregularities in the industry.

Consequently, the House called on the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to urgently prevail on aircraft owners to keep strict adherence with the rules of weather condition while flying.

Ruling on the motion, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila mandated the Committee on Legislative Compliance when constituted, to ensure compliance of air safety and standards.