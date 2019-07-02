Stop Politicising Ruga Settlement Policy – NOA DG

The Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari has called on politicians to desist from politicising the issue of Ruga settlement policy.

Abari who made the call at a Stakeholders Engagement on Building a People of Peace, with the theme: ‘Focus on Gender Perspective’ organized by the Agency on Tuesday in Abuja, describing ruga settlement as a well thought out policy of government towards solving the perennial herders and farmer’s crises.

Abari said, “The Ruga Settlement project is only for States where their Governments willingly provide land for it, reassuring Nigerians that the project will not be implemented by compulsion as some have claimed.

“Politicians are deliberately propagating unsubstantiated information to stoke the flames of distrust and suspicion among Nigerians over the herders and farmers issue,” he said

He urged Nigerians to be vigilant to the antics of politicians and not be misled, also called on the media to be investigative and analytical about the issue so as to disseminate only correct information and not fan the embers of hate and disintegration.

He noted that women and children are the victims of the insurgency across the country.

He added that Within the framework of the National Gender Policy, we need to begin to expand the frontiers of our engagements. We need to create platforms for women to contribute to building a people of peace.

Chairman of the occasion and immediate past Director General of NOA, Dr. Mike Omeri in his remarks stressed that peace building is a key concept of development, noting that prosperity and wealth only go to regions of stability.

He therefore urged Nigerians to resist those who fan the embers of disunity by refusing to tow the path of intolerance which they prescribe.