Abbo’s Case, Bitter Integrity Test For 9th Senate – Kera

Media Consultant and Public Affairs Analyst, Dahiru Hassan Kera has described the outrageous video clip released by an online media, Premium Times showing a Senator Representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo physically assaulting a nursing mother at an alleged adult toy shop in Abuja as disgusting, shocking and condemnable.

In a statement issued to the press, Kera called on the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan to as a matter of urgency, to investigate the matter and impose appropriate sanctions to protect the image of the 9th Senate while also calling on the Inspector General of Police to investigate the involvement of his men in the sickening footage.

‘’Watching a so called lawmaker who is supposed to make laws and uphold same, taking laws into his hand by beating a nursing mother in the presence of a police officer whom he later instructed to take the innocent woman away is a most disgusting and unfortunate sight indeed.

“The Senator in his power drunkenness has also exposed the weakness of the Nigerian police whose men, paid with taxpayers money have been reduced to errand boys of unscrupulous politicians and their wives and girlfriends. To imagine that these disgraceful duo are members of two of the unarguably front line institutions in Nigeria further bolster the precarious situation that Nigeria has found herself.” He said.

‘’The Senate and the Nigerian Police Force must as matter of urgency investigate the matter and take appropriate actions including imposing where supported by existing laws, punitive measures to serve as deterrent to others, and to also protect the images of the two institutions. This is a bitter integrity test for the senate and the police authority’’ He added.

Dahiru Kera further said that, Nigerians have strongly condemned the outrage by Elisha Abbo and they’re keenly watching to see what action(s) will be taken by the Senate and the Nigerian police.

Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, was seen in the video descending on the woman after she pleaded with him not to physically assault the shop owner whom the senator had accused of insulting him, claiming that the shop owner called him a drunk.