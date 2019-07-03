Army Day: 500 Lagos Island Residents Get Free Medical Care

No fewer than 500 Lagos Island residents on Wednesday benefited from the free medical care organised by the Nigerian Army as part of its activities to commemorate the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

The Chief of Administration, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Isiaku, addressing the community at the outreach in Sura, Lagos Island, said it was a way of giving back to the society.

Isiaku, who represented the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said it was also a way of improving the standard of living of people in the community.

“As part of the activities to commemorate the Army Day celebration, we are giving back to the society which is corporate social responsibility.

“This is a token we are giving on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff to help the society,” he said.

He said the army was organising the outreach in most parts of the state where army barracks were located.

“This outreach is ongoing simultaneously in Ikorodu, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Ajegunle, among other parts of the state.

“This is aimed at providing free healthcare services to the communities, while promoting civil-military relations,” he said.

Isiaku added that eye checks, HIV, blood pressure and blood glucose investigations would be carried out at the screening.

“Similarly, drugs for various diseases, Insecticide Treated Nets and eye glasses will be given free to members of the community,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Bayo Oloyede, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was overwhelmed by the gesture of the army.

Oloyede, a 50-year-old man, who was given an eye glass, prayed for total victory of the Nigeria Army over any form of insecurity in the country.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Idayat Usman, congratulated the army on their celebration, adding that she was impressed with their gesture to the community.