Ayade Seeks Review Of Supreme Court Judgment On 76 Oil Wells

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has sought the review of the Supreme Court decision which transferred ownership of 76 oil wells from Cross River State to neighboring Akwa Ibom State.

Ayade’s decision was made known by the leader of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Peter Odey while addressing indigenes of Bakassi who led a protest to the Assembly complex to express their displeasure over loss of 76 oil wells to a neighboring state.

Odey, who spoke to the indigenes of Bakassi alongside Elizabeth Ironbar, member representing Bakassi in the Assembly and Hon. Mathew Olory stressed that the ceding of the oil wells remained a mystery to the people of Bakassi stressing that the loss of the wells did not just put economic hardship to the indigenes of the area alone but brought hardship to the entire state.

Odey said, “The issue of the 76 oil wells remains a mystery to even us as lawmakers, and I want to quote the governor of Cross River State when he said that he was going to ask the Supreme Court of Nigeria to review their own judgment because it is only the Supreme Court of Nigeria that can upturn that judgment”.

“The 76 oil wells was not only taken from Bakassi but taken from Cross River State and all the local government areas of the state are suffering from the injustice that was done and like they say, injury to one is an injury to all, so we support your movement and thank you for remaining peaceful”.

On the issue of proper delineation of the Bakassi State constituency, the lawmaker urged youths come up with memo that will be sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), adding that only INEC has the power to delineate constituencies, stressing that issues pertaining to constituency delineation goes beyond powers of the Cross River State House of Assembly.

The leader of the CRHA said,“So the youths should, in a peaceful manner like they have come here today, appeal to INEC and if possible take a legal action against INEC”,

Earlier in his remarks, the group spokesperson, an indigene of Akpankaya ward in Bakassi, LGA, Mr. Kingsley Asuquo, stressed that they took the decision to take to the street because of the suffering they are going through as a result of ceding the oil wells, a situation that forced them into destitution.

Asuquo said,“Why we are protesting today is that the Bakassi people have been neglected, what belongs to us has been taken away from us, talking about the 76 oil wells. We have been rendered refugees in our country and the economic benefits of the youths have not been given to us, so we want government to revisit the 76 oil wells and the marine boundary of cross river state and Akwa Ibom.