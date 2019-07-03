Benue Tanker Explosion Casualties Rise To 101

The death toll from yesterday’s petrol tanker explosion in Ahumbe Gwer local government area of Benue State has risen even as officials put the number of casualties at 101.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Baba Aliyu who disclosed that the number of those directly affected is about 101, said he and his men slept at the scene of the inferno evacuating the victims to eight different hospitals.

It would be recalled that a tanker loaded with PMS which was coming from Enugu and travelling to Makurdi fell on the road and later exploded at Ahumbe village in Gwer East local government area of Benue state.

The commandant also said two fire fighting officials and two social media reporters who were taking pictures at the scene of the incident were among the injured.

He mentioned the hospitals to include General Hospital, Aliade, St. Vincent hospital, Aliade,Justin dispensary, Aliade,Hossana clinic, Aliade, Airforce hospital, Makurdi, Federal Medical Center, Apir, Bishop Murray Catholic Hospital,Makurdi and Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH. When our correspondent visited the BSUTH, it was learnt that one out of the ten persons admitted died in the early morning of yesterday even as more survivors were brought in by relatives.

The Chief Medical Director,Terrumun Swende lamented that the degree of burn was serious with the least persons suffering over 75 percent.

As of now there are no exact figure of the death toll because our correspondent gathered that the chances of survival of the victims are slim as most of them are still dying at various hospitals they were taken to.

He said the hospital has made adequate arrangement to treat the injured persons, intimating that doctors from the epidemiology unit of the State ministry of Health as well as doctors without borders are assisting them in resuscitating the victims, adding that the hospital has set up an Emergency Response Unit made up of plastic and general surgeons to help out.

“We are deploying every resources and all contacts available to salvage the situation”, the CMD said.

Relations of one of the victims, Solomon Iorangohol, Rev Fr Jacob Aku, which is in charge of the St. Augustine Catholic Mission, Makurdi said his nephew, a township bus driver was conveying passengers when his vehicle got entrapped in the inferno, saying that many persons in the vehicle died.

“He was earlier admitted at Bishop Murray hospital where we were told that his condition is very critical and was referred to BSUTH. Even here, we are told by the doctors that he may not survive and would have to be transferred to University Teaching Hospital, Enugu”, Fr. Aku stated.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has lamented the tanker fire explosion which claimed scores of lives, describing it as painful and devastating.

In a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor said he is deeply saddened by the loss of many lives in the petrol tanker fire yesterday at Ahumbe village, in Gwer local government area.

He condoled with families of those who lost their lives in the inferno and prayed God to grant them eternal rest.

Governor Ortom assured survivors of the fire that the state government will assist in payment of their medical bills.