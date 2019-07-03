NEWS
Boat Mishap: 12 Bodies Recovered So Far, Says LASWA
The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) says 11 of the recovered bodies of the victims of Saturday’s boat accident have been claimed by their families, while the Ijede/Egbin community took possession of one corpse.
The General Manager of LASWA, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, who confirmed the claims, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday that five bodies, however, had yet to be recovered.
The LASWA boss said: “11 bodies have since been claimed by their families and the community took possession of one corpse.
“The dead are not buried by the side of the river but taken away by their relatives or deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital if not claimed.”
Emmanuel added that the captain of the boat also didn’t survive, saying that his remains had since been recovered.
He said that LASWA, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) and the Nigeria Police had intensified efforts to recover the remaining bodies.
According to him, an on the spot investigation carried out by LASWA revealed that neither the captain nor the passengers were wearing life jackets.
Emmanuel said the investigations by LASWA on the tragedy revealed that the accident was caused by poor visibility and the fact that the passengers had no life jackets.
“LASWA has stationed Water Guards on all state-owned and approved jetties to ensure that both passengers and boat operators follow the set safety standards.
“LASWA also carries out bi-annual inspections on boats, regular monitoring of the waterways to ensure compliance and distribution of life jackets to further ensure the safety of all stakeholders on the waterways.
“The Agency cannot overemphasise the issue of safety compliance on the waterways.
“Passengers are encouraged to be observant of the boats they board, insist on the captain providing life jackets and report any case of misconduct either by boat operators or passengers.
“What we know is that it was an unmarked boat that was overloaded,” he added.
According to him, water guards work from sunrise to sunset.
NAN reports that the 20-passenger capacity unmarked boat with a 60″ Hp engine capsized on June 29, after being hit by severe waves en route Egbin Jetty in Ijede at Ikorodu, near Lagos State.
The boat started its journey from a jetty at Badore, near Ajah on the eastern flank of Lagos State.
The boat mishap occurred mid-sea at 11. 00 p.m. on the Badore-Ijede sea route with only three survivors.
MOST READ
Russian Submarine Fire Kills 14
Fourteen Russian sailors were killed when a fire broke out while their deep-water research submarine was carrying out a survey...
State Of The Nation: Bode George Expresses Concern, Calls For Concerted Efforts To Remedy Situation
Former Deputy National Chairman, South, of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Atona of Oodua, Chief Olabode George, has...
Dollar Shortage: Zimbabwe Runs Out Of Passports, Number Plates
Zimbabwe has run out of passports and vehicle registration number plates, forcing citizens to wait for long periods to get...
Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein: The Dubai Royal ‘Hiding In London’
Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, a wife of the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, has left her husband –...
Boat Mishap: 12 Bodies Recovered So Far, Says LASWA
The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) says 11 of the recovered bodies of the victims of Saturday’s boat accident have...
Abiodun Declares War On Illegal Miners In Ogun
Ogun state governor, Dakota Abiodun has declared war on activities of illegal miners operating within the axis of the state’s...
‘S/Arabia Introduces e-Visa System For 2019 Pilgrims’
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has disclosed that in contrast to 2018 Hajj, the Saudi Arabian authorities, through...
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS12 hours ago
The List
-
NEWS4 hours ago
JUST-IN: el-Rufai Appoints His Spokesperson, Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Osun: We Are Confident Of Victory At S’Court–PDP
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Osun Guber: We Are Confident Of Victory At Apex Court – PDP
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Reshuffles Permanent Secretaries As 5 Retire
-
NEWS9 hours ago
FG Inaugurates FERMA Governing Board
-
ISSUES12 hours ago
Disquiet Over APC’s Endorsement Of Doguwa As House Leader
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Census: NPopC Commences Area Demarcation In 28 Local Government