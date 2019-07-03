Develop Multiple Streams Of Income – Tinuola

Tinuola Agbabiaka is indeed a restless and multi-talented woman. Her involvement with many callings gives her out as one who wants to fully exploit her God-given talents. She is our woman of substance this week.

Background

I am a wife, mother, lawyer, author, relationship counsellor, service trainer, Minister of the Gospel, Public Speaker, Jeweler and many more. I was trained as a Lawyer. I had a little stint in about two law firms before changing career. I went into the airline industry where I was for 16 years. I left four years ago. Today, I am back to Law, I also run a Client/Customer Service Training firm and own a Jewelry shop

Business

I always advise women to develop multiple sources of income. That is what I also practice. Just a year ago I developed another passion and decided to go into the jewelry business and this gave birth to Alabasterbox Posh Jewelry. We stock jewelry pieces for office use, casuals, wedding or bridal. I started with a small box of about10- 15 pieces, since then we have made very considerable and encouraging progress, even though it was quite discouraging at the onset.

Philanthropy

Our foundation has a charity part which is called PROJECT TABITHA. It is currently operational only twice a year – Easter and Christmas. We reach out to families in need – no segregation or discrimination of any form. We identify indigent communities and spread abroad the love of God. This December, the distribution is at Agbowa-Ikosi in Lagos State.

Ministry

My NGO/Ministry is called PRACTICAL CHRISTIAN LIVING INITIATIVE (PCLI). We have been operational for over 11 years and God has helped us. We are a family focused Ministry whose mission is to aid and support wholesome relationships (Single or Married) from a holistic perspective. I am a Certified Relationship Counsellor (Conscious Romantic relationships) & Professional Therapeutic Counsellor. We believe that the home is a sanctuary where attitudes are formed, and a happy home ultimately leads to a better society as a whole. The family is the smallest unit in the society and it is where character, attitudes and behavior are formed. Everything starts from the home.

And it is very important that a couple coming together to build a home are alive to their responsibilities. Majority of the ills in the society today are a result of lack of home training. An irresponsible adult started out as an irresponsible child; same with a greedy or inconsiderate adult. It’s important that two people who take a decision to live together or procreate understand the responsibility they are taking on and take it seriously. We usually have a bi-annual Couples Dinner & Dance program where we bring couples together and address various topics affecting the home. It’s a time for Romance as well as getting feedback from one’s spouse. It is a time to laugh, dance, frank talk, love affirmations and many more. It’s always an exciting time.

My personal belief is that one of the keys to a successful relationship is being able to apologize. Saying I’m sorry is not a sign of weakness. It is accepting responsibility for your actions and ending the hurt and pain of the one you love.

Challenges

There are many of them. But God has always come through for me. I guess it wouldn’t be a calling if there were no challenges. Sadly, the enemy is usually within but God is faithful and has been our help. Another major challenge is funding. We are not a Church but a support ministry so we don’t have access to some funds that a Church has. We thrive mainly on the grace of God and those the Lord directs to us.

Motivation

God and the unwavering support and love from my husband- Oriyomi. We have been through so much together and we are still standing to the glory of God. The strong winds has not, cannot bring us down. In every way and with every step he has and is always there, encouraging, advising and supporting me. I appreciate him and always thank God for giving him to me.

Nigerian women

When it comes to whether Nigerian women are in their rightful place, I believe the situation is getting better. We may also ask: “do women want to be in their rightful place?’ You can’t force anyone to take a position they don’t believe they deserve. There are lots of women in great positions who have earned their right to be and there are also a lot more who are aspiring.

However, I also do know that we have many women who are being brainwashed emotionally, spiritually and physically into believing they are only second best – only good enough to play second fiddle to a man; or will end up in the kitchen anyway. We need to have more “building self-esteem” talks with our women. Women need to know they don’t have to play small in any career they find themselves in. My philosophy is “Be different, stand out”. I strive to be the best in anything I lay my hands to do. I don’t like normal or blending with the crowd. Do it with a twist, think differently. We can only strive for heights we dream possible.

Mentorship.

I believe in mentoring. However, I do not believe in being mentored by one person alone as you run the risk of being a clone of another, taking in the good and the bad! I believe in having mentors in different capacities. Looking out for those who excel or have a testimony in some areas and learning from them in their individual strengths and capacities.

Same way I have mentees too in my areas of strength. I will promptly tell a mentee to find mentors in other areas that I am unable to speak with some certain level of knowledge. Following someone in everything is not right. It’s only God that is infallible.

Books

I have authored two books which I see as absolutely necessary to move my ministry forward. There is ‘A TIME TO TALK & A TIME TO LISTEN’; it is a practical guide to communication in the home and it’s actually for married couples only. It’s a book that must be read by every c o u p l e desirous of a healthy and functional relationship devoid of selfish agenda, third party interference and lack of trust. We all know that a marriage with no communication is a marriage headed for the rocks. The second book is SEX IS NOT ON THE MENU. This book is a practical guide to dating and courtship for singles, it’s a book that is a must read for everyone. Its holistic approach towards romantic relationships is meant to equip and empower the reader to focus on the important aspects of relationship building.

Future plans

We have a lot that we will be unfolding soon for the year 2019. For instance, our ministry, PCLI, has a lot of programs lined up to engage and support more Singles or Married in making appropriate relationship choices and decisions. We have fantastic plans. Our prayer is that The Lord establishes them to His glory.