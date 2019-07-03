Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

DPR Set To Tackle Regulatory Cost

Published

1 min ago

on

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it is currently working towards reducing barriers to entry, regulatory transaction cost to help create conducive business environment.

The acting director, DPR, Mr Ahmed Shakur, disclosed this at the 18th ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja yesterday.

Shakur said the agency had commenced processes of optimising robustness of the regulatory framework for development and growth of the midstream as an enabler of incremental GDP contribution from the oil and gas industry.

He said that the government, in alignment with its transparency, initiated the Executive Order 001- Ease of Doing Business and the “7 Big wins” policy by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He further said this reiterated the importance of reducing approval cycle, entry barriers and regulatory transaction costs as necessary ingredients for creating conducive business environment. “It is in realisation of these critical deliverables, that a holistic automation process, through information technology and infrastructure deployment to enhance global competitiveness of the Nigerian oil and gas industry were put in place.

“To this end, we are focusing on petrochemicals, refining and infrastructure to support gas for power and manufacturing. We are also working to incentivise deep play exploration to enhance our reserves growth. We will continue to automate our processes and drive efficiency gains. This annual event plays a critical role in highlighting and promoting Africa’s huge oil and gas resource potential to the world,’’ he said.

The DPR chief said NOG provides the platform that brings together stakeholders in both public and private sectors, captains of industry, professionals, key decision makers and influencers with strategic knowledge of the oil and gas value chain. He said it also provides an avenue to meet, share knowledge, exchange ideas, gain insight, discuss emerging industry issues and proffer solutions.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 mins ago

CISS Scores PMB, Service Chiefs High On Counter-terrorism

The Centre for International and Strategic Studies (CISS) has given President Muhammadu Buhari and the country’s Service Chiefs a pass...
NEWS8 mins ago

Don’t Appoint Ajimobi As Minister, APC Group Tells PMB

By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to avoid any temptation or deception to appoint former Oyo...
NEWS9 mins ago

FG Inaugurates FERMA Governing Board

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita yesterday in Abuja inaugurated a newly constituted 13-member governing...
NEWS2 hours ago

CAN Backs Leah Sharibu’s Mother On Claims Against FG In US

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, has condemned statements by the Nigerian embassy...
NEWS2 hours ago

NBMA, FMARD Sign MoU On Biosafety Regulation

The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and...
NEWS2 hours ago

Census: NPC Begins Area Demarcation In 28 LGAs

National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise in 28 local government areas across the country ahead...
NEWS2 hours ago

PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move

Following upsets over the minority position in the Senate, immediate past President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will lead...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: