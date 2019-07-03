NEWS
Ekiti Elders Task Fayemi On Values Restoration
Ekiti Council of Elders has urged the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi to “vigorously pursue” the restoration of Ekiti values and dignity.
The elder statesmen who spoke during a meeting with governor Fayemi in Ado Ekiti where a copy of a book titled ‘Omoluabi’ was also presented to him admonished the governor to inculcate values orientation into the State’s schools curriculum.
The Council’s President, Prof. Joseph Oluwasanmi while presenting the book said, “From time to time, we have been involved in advocacy to effect attitudinal changes towards imbibing and sustaining Ekiti core values.
“We remember with gladness your thrust during your first term to revive and sustain the Ekiti values and dignity; the slogan Ile Iyi, Ile Eye readily comes to mind. Your Excellency is prayed to graciously pursue this much more vigorously”, Oluwasanmi said.
Another elder statesman, Chief Deji Fasuan also commended Fayemi for standing for the core Ekiti values of integrity, hard work and excellence; saying that the undulating course which the State has faced in recent past “will now be faced straightforward”.
Responding, Fayemi disclosed plans by his administration to establish a values academy in the state as a way of restoring the lost core values which Ekiti people are known for.
The governor lamented the decadence of the values of the state; saying the government planned to nip this in the bud by introducing values orientation into the civic education curriculum of primary schools in the state.
