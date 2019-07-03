Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Equities Market Sheds 0.74% On High Cap Stocks

Published

1 min ago

on

The Nigerian equities market shed 0.74 per cent at the close of business yesterday following sell-offs in bellwether stocks.

The All Share Index (ASI) shed 219.47 absolute points, representing a dip of 0.74 per cent to close at 29,395.14 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation shed N93 billion to close at N12.957 trillion. Thus, the Year-to-Date losses increased to 6.48 per cent.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Nestle Nigeria, International Breweries, Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar Refinery and Guaranty Trust Bank.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited stated that “We expect a mixed performance this week as investors take caution in selecting stocks ahead of H1, 2019 earnings releases.”

Analysts at Cordros Capital Limited also noted that “Our outlook for equities in the short to medium term remains conservative, amidst absence of a positive catalyst.”

Market breadth closed negative, with 13 gainers versus 23 losers. Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) recorded the highest price gain of 8.11 per cent, to close at N14, per share. Academy Press followed with a gain 6.90 per cent to close at 31 kobo, while Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) appreciated by 6.86 per cent to close at N1.09, per share.

Ecobank Transnational Inc (ETI) went up by three per cent to close at N10.30, while Africa Prudential appreciated by 2.29 per cent  to close at N3.57,  per share. On the other hand, Chams and UACN Property Development Company (UPDC) led the losers’ chart by 9.68 per cent, each to close at 28 kobo and N1.55, respectively, while CI Leasing followed with a decline of 9.11 per cent to close at N5.09, per share.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS14 mins ago

CAN Backs Leah Sharibu’s Mother On Claims Against FG In US

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, has condemned statements by the Nigerian embassy...
NEWS15 mins ago

NBMA, FMARD Sign MoU On Biosafety Regulation

The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and...
NEWS15 mins ago

Census: NPC Begins Area Demarcation In 28 LGAs

National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise in 28 local government areas across the country ahead...
NEWS18 mins ago

PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move

Following upsets over the minority position in the Senate, immediate past President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will lead...
POLITICS19 mins ago

Special Status For Lagos Feasible Under PMB – Razak

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak has expressed optimism that getting...
NEWS19 mins ago

Dickson, APC In War Of Words Over LG Poll

Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson and the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday traded words over the alleged threat by...
NEWS20 mins ago

Offering Leadership To Accomplished Citizens Intriguing – Na’Allah

The immediate past deputy senate leader, Bala Ibn Na’allah has said that offering leadership to a group of well-accomplished citizens...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: