BUSINESS
Equities Market Sheds 0.74% On High Cap Stocks
The Nigerian equities market shed 0.74 per cent at the close of business yesterday following sell-offs in bellwether stocks.
The All Share Index (ASI) shed 219.47 absolute points, representing a dip of 0.74 per cent to close at 29,395.14 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation shed N93 billion to close at N12.957 trillion. Thus, the Year-to-Date losses increased to 6.48 per cent.
The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Nestle Nigeria, International Breweries, Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar Refinery and Guaranty Trust Bank.
Analysts at Afrinvest Limited stated that “We expect a mixed performance this week as investors take caution in selecting stocks ahead of H1, 2019 earnings releases.”
Analysts at Cordros Capital Limited also noted that “Our outlook for equities in the short to medium term remains conservative, amidst absence of a positive catalyst.”
Market breadth closed negative, with 13 gainers versus 23 losers. Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) recorded the highest price gain of 8.11 per cent, to close at N14, per share. Academy Press followed with a gain 6.90 per cent to close at 31 kobo, while Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) appreciated by 6.86 per cent to close at N1.09, per share.
Ecobank Transnational Inc (ETI) went up by three per cent to close at N10.30, while Africa Prudential appreciated by 2.29 per cent to close at N3.57, per share. On the other hand, Chams and UACN Property Development Company (UPDC) led the losers’ chart by 9.68 per cent, each to close at 28 kobo and N1.55, respectively, while CI Leasing followed with a decline of 9.11 per cent to close at N5.09, per share.
