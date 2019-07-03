Group Seeks Confirmation Of Brambaifa As NDDC Boss

A Niger Delta-based youth organisation, the Advocates for Good Governance has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the appointment of the acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Nelson Brambaifa.

The youth group also condemned the consistent and orchestrated campaign by some disgruntled and obviously recruited elements to tarnish the image and discredit the efforts of the NDDC helmsmen to reposition the commission to attain its statutory mandates.

A statement signed by the coordinator, Advocates for Good Governance, Briggs Lokpobiri and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday said the ultimate aim of the sinister plot was to rob Bayelsa State of its rightful opportunity to produce the next managing director of the commission.

He, however, urged President Buhari to do the needful by confirming Brambaifa as the substantive managing director of the commission without further delay.

‘’This is as we appeal to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State as well as all well-meaning citizens of the state across political parties divide to lend their unalloyed support and ensure that this opportunity that is due to the state does not elude it.

‘’Indeed, it begets rationality that any true son of Bayelsa should be involved in any form of negative plot to rob the state of this unique opportunity to take its rightful position as the Managing Director of NDDC,’’ he said.

He also appealed to President Buhari to ignore whoever that is calling for Brambaifa’s removal.

The statement reads in part: ‘’We are calling on the youths, elders and ancestors of the state to fight against those who are opposing his confirmation as the substantive managing director of the commission.

‘’Enough is enough. The entire leadership of Bayelsa State must close ranks and line up behind him to succeed. Bayelsans should know that should this slot slip away from us, we will have no other persons to blame than ourselves.

‘’This is our slot.This is our turn to produce the next managing director of NDDC. It is a taboo for Brambaifa’s own people to work against his removal.‘’

He said that the people of Bayelsa must rise up against this act.

‘’We call on President Buhari to take steps to confirm him as the substantive managing director of the commission,’’ he added.