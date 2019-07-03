NEWS
Okowa Restates Commitment To Building Stronger Delta
Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday charged the newly sworn in Special Advisers to bring to bear their knowledge, wisdom and experiences towards improving the performance of his administration in its strive to deliver on its electoral promise of building a stronger Niger Delta.
Governor Okowa who spoke shortly after administering the oath of office on the Special Advisers said: “Special Advisers play important roles in our modern democratic setting; they are carefully selected for their specific policy expertise and ability to skillfully navigate the layers of bureaucracy and partisan viewpoints to deliver on the administration’s goals and objectives.
“It is true that our first tenure ended on a high and even now, we will continue to receive plaudits for our phenomenal achievements in job creation, human capital development and infrastructure renewal, but, we cannot afford to rest on our oars because, the next four years promises to be as fulfilling as it would be challenging,” Governor Okowa said, stating,
“We must think outside the box in order to proffer creative solutions to unexpected developments as we march forward; we are resolved in our quest for a diversified, inclusive and self-reliant economy that will withstand any external shocks.”
The governor who observed that the expectations are high as his administration builds a Stronger Delta, asserted, “this administration is always ready and willing to work with Deltans at home and in diaspora and from all walks of life; we welcome advice and suggestions that will help us better the lot of our people and make our beloved Delta State the pride of all”.
Those who were sworn-in as Special Advisers were Prof. Sylvester Monye {Senior Policy Adviser}; Dr Kingsley Emu {Chief Economic Adviser}; Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo (Housing and Human Development; Rt. Hon Emmanuel Okoro (Rural and Community Development; and Hon. Efe Ofoburuku (Legislative Matters}.
