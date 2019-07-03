Political Parties Reject LG Election Timetable, Guidelines In Niger

The Niger State Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has rejected the timetable and guidelines for local government elections released by the State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC), even as it has threatened to boycott the election if the commission goes ahead.

Speaking at the end of the state executive council meeting of IPAC attended by all the political parties in the state including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the chairman of IPAC, Hon Mamman Garba and the secretary, Hon Mohammed Bello Maikujeri, noted that the decision was informed by the popular outcry by all actors.

The resolution signed by the two officials of IPAC reads in part, “The council hereby unequivocally rejects the released time table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the said election by Niger State Independent Electoral Commission NSIEC.”

According to the resolution “the council is calling for a shift of the election date in order to give enough notice and time to all political parties for effective and efficient preparations for the overall success of the exercise.”

The political parties noted that looking at the timing, season and the charges imposed, it would be impossible to hold credible elections based on the timetable of NSIEC especially when many people will be going for pilgrimage to Mecca.

IPAC also resolved to reject the N100,000 and N20,000 administrative charges for chairmanship and councillorship candidates respectively, positing that such law should be removed completely from the electoral requirements to contest for any position at the local government council.

Similarly the council urged the commission to waive the three years tax clearance demand to ensure wider participation.

Consequently the IPAC resolved that in the event the commission refused to shift the election as requested, the political parties under IPAC including the ruling APC will not participate in the election.