NEWS
Zamfara Gov Decries Decay In Education Sector
Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed has expressed disappointment with the decaying condition of public schools in the state, particularly the physical structure and the general environment.
A statement signed by the director-general Press Affairs, Yusuf Idris said the governor made his position known when he paid unscheduled visits to Sambo Secondary School, and Birnin Ruwa Secondary School both in Gusau, the state capital.
According to him, the governor was deeply disturbed over the alarming level of decline in the education sector especially at the very formative level of primary where pupils need concrete foundation for effective building of secondary and tertiary education.
‘’What l noticed was an eye irritating sight where more than half of the classes have no roof, while doors and windows were either blown off by rainstorm or carelessly damaged by some miscreants,” he observed.
Mohammed also was worried about the complete, or near absence of seats for pupils in most of the primary schools across the state, which according to him, is making learning very cumbersome.
The governor directed officials of the education ministry to without any delay, furnish him with all available records of all the state public primary schools, giving assurance that he is determined to restructure and reorganise the state education system so that every Zamfara indigene can have access to better and qualitative education.
